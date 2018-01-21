GT shooting marks first murder in 2018
(CNS): UPDATED A man has died after he was shot multiple time on Saturday night in George Town. Police have not yet revealed the full details of the killing but said they were called to the scene where the man was gunned down at around 9:20 yesterday evening on Eastern Avenue, in the car park of Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue. He was pronounced dead some time later on Saturday night after being taken to the hospital. No description of the shooter has been circulated.
Police have now confirmed that the man was a resident of George Town, from Jamaica, who was 28 years old but they have not yet formally identified him. Images of the victim following the shooting have circulated on social media but the RCIPS are requesting that the public stop sending and posting the pictures.
However, police now conducting the murder enquiry are urging those who took the images, or anyone else who may have information about this crime to come forward.
Twenty days into the New Year, this is the first murder of 2018 but follows a serious shooting just days ago and only yards away, when local musician Dexter Bodden was shot outside his home. Bodden remains in hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the stomach by a lone gunman, who was said to have fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the RCIPS Major Incident Room on 649-4502 until 5pm today, Sunday, and tomorrow, Monday (public holiday). After 5pm anyone with information can call the GTPS at 949-4222. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).
As long as there are people there will always be murders
The only thing that we can expect is that our government should be limiting the amount of murders as best as possible, and bringing those who inevitable commit the crimes to jusitce
5
5
Mr. Premier please get this under control ASAP. Know you are strong leader who will get it done. Talk to Mr. Dart as he may be able to help.
5
9
It getting bad now please see the travel warnings now issued for Montego Bay Jamaica. Poor Cayman still believing the UK is looking out for us. promoting immigration of Riff Raff to these islands.
18
4
May God help us… because I know the Cayman authorities are asleep – while these demons are allowed to run loose.
13
0
Its time we call for a overhaul of this Immigration situation and this foreign run police joke and remove leaders like Alden & Mckeeva who created and are still promoting this terrible crime mess we now face. Down with this UNity government and its corrupt foreign backers.
13
3
Well Mr Drama Queen 5:19pm the tally is now 1 attempted murder 1 Murder 2 shootings yes the hyperbole is now in full swing for 2018 your propaganda ain’t adding bro and your police all safe sauce is stinking up you breath really bad. Be safe and live well in Lalalala land
1
1
Dear Cayman wannabe gangstas , your beyond Idiots , how on earth do you think that getting away with murder on an island the size of yours is feasible ? cities with millions of people in their populations cant pull this of , This makes you all Stupid , enjoy life in prison , you Will be caught . SMH !
13
0
Yes our so called LOCAL police will raid those selling Honduran numbers but how many raids do they do on their own Countrymen little lottery operation Nil like a poster said they better start looking at this mIgrant police service we got running round this place. but alas all our political idiots are interested in is Self Praise!! To the poster 519pm in Dexter Bodden shooting trying to play down this terrible situation on our streets i hope you see the abyss and keep drinking the KOOLAID ya hear
8
0
Public executions on major thoroughfares are a message to community and Police that the gang sicarios feel they are in command of their streets, operating with impunity and, without fear of reprisal or identification.
13
0