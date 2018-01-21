GT shooting marks first murder in 2018

(CNS): UPDATED A man has died after he was shot multiple time on Saturday night in George Town. Police have not yet revealed the full details of the killing but said they were called to the scene where the man was gunned down at around 9:20 yesterday evening on Eastern Avenue, in the car park of Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue. He was pronounced dead some time later on Saturday night after being taken to the hospital. No description of the shooter has been circulated.

Police have now confirmed that the man was a resident of George Town, from Jamaica, who was 28 years old but they have not yet formally identified him. Images of the victim following the shooting have circulated on social media but the RCIPS are requesting that the public stop sending and posting the pictures.

However, police now conducting the murder enquiry are urging those who took the images, or anyone else who may have information about this crime to come forward.

Twenty days into the New Year, this is the first murder of 2018 but follows a serious shooting just days ago and only yards away, when local musician Dexter Bodden was shot outside his home. Bodden remains in hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the stomach by a lone gunman, who was said to have fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the RCIPS Major Incident Room on 649-4502 until 5pm today, Sunday, and tomorrow, Monday (public holiday). After 5pm anyone with information can call the GTPS at 949-4222. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

