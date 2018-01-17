Government still breaking spending rules

(CNS): The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has concerns that government officials are still not following the proper process when it spends public money especially when contracting sole suppliers to do government business. In her latest report reviewing government’s financial reporting, although she acknowledged improvements on preventing fraud, Auditor General Sue Winspear raised the issue of non-compliance when it comes to the laws about spending public cash.

“We found a number of examples of non-compliance with relevant laws and regulations,” she said in the report, “Financial Reporting of the Cayman Islands Government: General Report 30 June 2015 & 2016”, which was released yesterday. “We continue to find instances of procurements not being carried out in accordance with the financial regulations, especially sole source procurements which inevitably were not competitively tendered.”

Although Winspear did not name or shame the specific public authorities or list how many had breached tendering rules, she said that officials had to begin managing their government departments in line with these newly adopted procedures and anti-fraud policies.

She said that while sole tendering can sometimes be appropriate, there should be “documented justifications and formal approvals for not following a competitive process”, which was usually missing.

In the conclusion of her report, Winspear commended the significant improvements in public financial reporting but she also raised a number of issues that needed addressing, including the failure to follow rules and regulations. The weaknesses in the internal control environments and governance of certain entities created an increased risk of mismanagement and abuse of public money, she said.

Risk management was also criticized and the report noted that many entities in government still do not have the necessary robust arrangements in place to manage it. This means that public departments may be failing to meet their obligations and objectives or are delivering public services at a greater costs than was budgeted.

Winspear also noted that some of the government’s statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) do not have the organisational or skills capacity they need to properly manage their finances. The Tourism Attraction Board and the housing trust were highlighted as examples where duties surrounding their finances are not properly segregated, leaving the entities at increased risk of fraud, mismanagement and abuse.

The OAG has issued some specific reports to some of these public authorities pointing out the problems and dangers from the shortcomings that the auditors found.

