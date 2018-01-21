Gas station robbed for first time

(CNS): The Barcam Esso on Shamrock Road in George Town, which opened less than two years ago was robbed for the first time, on Sunday morning. The RCIPS said that two men had entered the gas station store armed with a gun and made off with a quantity of cash in a dark-colored compact vehicle heading in the direction of central George Town. The stick-up happened at, around 5:30am, a police spokesperson said.

The men were described as both being about 6 ft. tall, one with proportionate build wearing blue jeans and a plain, white T-shirt, while the other was of stocky build wearing all black.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the GTPS at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477 (TIPS).

Category: Local News