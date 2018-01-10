Four people injured in three car pile up

(CNS): One person remains in hospital following a three-car smash on Shamrock Road on Tuesday evening, in which four people were injured. Police said the crash happened close to Selkirk Drive at around 7:00pm and involved a Honda Inspire, a Dodge Caliber and a SsangYong Tivoli SUV. The officers at the scene found that the Dodge had overturned, while the Honda Inspire, which had been travelling east, came to a stop in the oncoming westbound lane. The smash interrupted the flow of traffic for over on hour in both directions as emergency responders attended the scene.

Police said the driver of the Honda was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SsangYong and the passenger of the Dodge were also taken to hospital but have both since been released, while the driver of the Dodge was treated at the scene.

Category: Local News