(CNS): Conor O’Dea, the former managing director and senior executive vice president of Butterfield Bank, has been elected to serve as chair of the Cayman Finance board at the recent annual members’ meeting. Replacing Ian Wight, who held the chairman’s job for three years, O’Dea is taking up the role at a time when the offshore sector is facing a number of challenges. Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott said he was excited to welcome O’Dea to the team.

“His many years of experience and depth of knowledge are sure to be a great asset in helping achieve Cayman Finance’s goals, ” said Scott, as he thanked Wight for his three successful years. “We have made a tremendous amount of progress and overcome many obstacles with Ian at the helm, and are grateful to him for the time he has given us.”

O’Dea said he has watched the work of Cayman Finance and was excited to be part of future efforts as he thanked the members. “[I] look forward to working closely with Mr Scott and the rest of the board to advance the best interests of Cayman and its financial services industry,” he added.

O’Dea began working for Butterfield in Cayman in 1989 and retired from executive responsibilities in 2016 but he remained a non-executive director of BNTB Board and Chairman of Butterfield’s Board.

Alongside his day job he has also served in various associate and government positions, including President at the Cayman Islands Banker’s Association and the Chamber of Commerce. O’Dea was also chair of the UCCI board during the time Hassan Syed was appointed president and when he went on to commit a massive fraud against the college, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

