(CNS): The former head of the RCIPS traffic unit, Adrian Barnett (54), has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a smash near the junctions of Linford Pierson Highway, Crewe Road and Shamrock Road last June. A charge of misleading police was dropped when Barnett appeared in Summary Court Monday morning and admitted the traffic charges. He handed over his driver’s licence to the court and was bailed to return Wednesday for sentence.

The former inspector who had led the traffic unit for several years was placed on required leave following the smash but he has since retired from the service. An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed that Barnett retired in December.

The collision happened on 10 June while Barnett was off-duty and driving a white Pontiac SUV when he rear-ended a silver Land Rover before leaving the scene of the crash. No one was hurt band Barnett was tracked down and arrested by his RCIPS colleagues a few days after the incident and was charged in December just before he retired from the police service.

