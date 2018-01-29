Ex-traffic police boss admits drunken hit-and-run
(CNS): The former head of the RCIPS traffic unit, Adrian Barnett (54), has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a smash near the junctions of Linford Pierson Highway, Crewe Road and Shamrock Road last June. A charge of misleading police was dropped when Barnett appeared in Summary Court Monday morning and admitted the traffic charges. He handed over his driver’s licence to the court and was bailed to return Wednesday for sentence.
The former inspector who had led the traffic unit for several years was placed on required leave following the smash but he has since retired from the service. An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed that Barnett retired in December.
The collision happened on 10 June while Barnett was off-duty and driving a white Pontiac SUV when he rear-ended a silver Land Rover before leaving the scene of the crash. No one was hurt band Barnett was tracked down and arrested by his RCIPS colleagues a few days after the incident and was charged in December just before he retired from the police service.
Well, at least he’s not “a man from Bodden Town” which all the other criminals seem to be these days.
0
0
Slap on the wrist incoming
0
0
RCIPS Motto – DO as we SAY, not as we do! Disgusting!
0
0
Fixing your cap-badge while under the influence…
0
0
You’ve answered your own question. He made an ill judged decision because he was impaired, oh and the fact the bar he had just left was likely to be called to give evidence at any trial.
It’s clear a deal has been done, full retirement if an admission of guilt is forthcoming.
18
0
Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding! The only person (besides me) to comment on this article and see it for what it actually is….a nice, rosy plea deal with all its perks.
18
1
No deal was needed dodo, it has to do with Public Service Pension Law & Regs. If, and he is, over 55 he is eligible for full retirement. Further under Police Law regardless of age once a junior officer i.e below rank of Chief Inpector, has served at least 21 yrs, he or she can retire w/o any penalty and this fellow served for over 23 yrs. He did his time and is entitled to move on with his life. Yes he made a serious mistake but he did the right thing by pleading guilty and is deserving of the same dignity anyone else in a similar situation would receive.
0
0
At least he pleaded guilty…saves a lot of time and public money.
30
1
Respect for owning up.
31
2
If this is the example we have to follow is it any wonder our roads are such a mess?
19
4
I think this incident more shows how important being able to drive is in Cayman, that people you would think would have every reason never to risk their licence still do risk it and some will do desperate things to try to keep it as well. It points to the underlying issue of our alcohol and driving culture being a more powerful driver of behaviour than our laws and the likelihood of their enforcement. The truth is the people who think it’s never worth the risk are very much a minority; those who think they can get away with it most of the time with their fingers crossed are the majority and that means they can be found all throughout society.
8
0
Is anyone really surprised the RCIPS have always been a shining example,
The Queen’s Finest
11
4
The mind boggles. You’re the former top traffic cop, you’re off duty, you rear-end a vehicle with no one injured – why leave, why not just exchange details? He didn’t have to say who he was. Why has he pled guilty to driving while impaired when he was not found for days – what evidence of impairment is there? Got some questions here, looking forward to the sentencing.
38
4
He’s an idiot really. It was minor and could have been sorted out without the police even having to show up. I don’t get it either, this man just hung himself for no reason.
21
0
Precisely , many will agree there. A minor traffic incident by todays standards . Why would someone of this stature in the force jeopardize their position & future retirement , when off duty? Why throw yourself under your own front wheels? Puzzling
15
0
It’s not puzzling. he messed up. but now he has admitted that he did wrong. That is not the easiest way out for him, but he has done the right thing in the end.
7
0
1.25pm. Puzzling….. it called alcoholism …. always DRUNK. And…. just imagine “we need more police”. I don’t think so.
4
0
When judgement and rational thought are impaired, simple errors can beget more consequential mistakes. That’s the lesson. Being sneaky and dishonest in hindsight does not serve the public. Glad he manned-up and did the right thing. It was really the only thing he could do.
26
0
Well, running from the cops is pretty much a national pastime here.
3
0
Some call it honesty
0
0