Ex-radio show host given job as Unity whip

(CNS): Former radio talk-show host and the MLA for Prospect, Austin Harris, has been appointed as the whip for the National Unity government, officials have now revealed. The independent member of the government’s back-benches and a councillor in the premier’s ministry will be responsible for ‘whipping’ into line the members of this coalition government in order to steer its legislative agenda through parliament. The first party whip in Cayman was Lyndon Martin, who was appointed to the position for the United Democratic Party when it formed in 2001.

Joey Hew was understood to have acted informally as the PPM whip in the last administration but it seems this is the first time the Progressives have taken the step to formalise the job. Given that the Cabinet members, or front bench are obligated to support the government through collective responsibility, Harris will need to keep just four MLAs (two from the PPM and two from the CDP) as well as himself in line.

Despite the small number, the former host of a radio phone-in show is being dispatched to London to train how to do the job, officials have revealed in a press release. This was the first public admission that Harris had been given the responsibility of ensuring the PPM-led government gets the votes it needs and stops rogue back-benchers abstaining, missing votes or, worse, voting against government’s legislative measures.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “As both the constitutional and legislative processes in the Cayman Islands continue to evolve, it is important that members receive the necessary training and exposure to enable the effective operation of government in parliament.”

Harris will be in Westminster for two weeks “to understudy” the offices of the whips for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, a release from the premier’s office stated..

Even though he has been appointed by the premier to the newly established job as whip, there was no indication from government that Harris has now joined the Progressives, an issue he denied in October last year, around the time it appears he was given this new role.

Nevertheless, given the position he now holds, he will be obligated to support the full government agenda, which undermines any claim that Harris makes that he is an independent member.

Category: Local News