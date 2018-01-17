Ex-minister presses case against blogger

(CNS): The former finance minister, Marco Archer, is pressing ahead with his legal case against the producer of the Cayman Marl Road online forum. Sandra Hill (nee Catron) told CNS yesterday that the law suit against her filed by the former Cabinet minister is continuing following a closed-door case management hearing yesterday. “I am disappointed that this matter continues to linger on despite my efforts to see it amicably resolved,” she said.

“Unfortunately, previous efforts at a resolution were met with less than realistic terms and conditions. I remain committed to freedom of speech but remain hopeful that Mr Archer will reconsider his position. Otherwise, I will be prepared to put forward my position in a court of law, hopefully before the end of 2018.”

An online post by Hill last year made allegations against Archer regarding the issue of stamp duty waivers and she continues to stand by the piece, even though she removed the story from the forum. She offered an apology but it was not accepted by Archer, who tried and failed to have Hill jailed.

Archer ran for re-election in 2017 on the Progressive’s ticket in George Town Central but lost by 50 votes to independent candidate Kenneth Bryan, now an opposition member of the LA. Although he lost his seat and ministerial job, Archer landed on his feet with a new six figure salary and benefits when he was appointed head of the Cayman Stock Exchange.

Category: Local News