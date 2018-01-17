Ex-minister presses case against blogger
(CNS): The former finance minister, Marco Archer, is pressing ahead with his legal case against the producer of the Cayman Marl Road online forum. Sandra Hill (nee Catron) told CNS yesterday that the law suit against her filed by the former Cabinet minister is continuing following a closed-door case management hearing yesterday. “I am disappointed that this matter continues to linger on despite my efforts to see it amicably resolved,” she said.
“Unfortunately, previous efforts at a resolution were met with less than realistic terms and conditions. I remain committed to freedom of speech but remain hopeful that Mr Archer will reconsider his position. Otherwise, I will be prepared to put forward my position in a court of law, hopefully before the end of 2018.”
An online post by Hill last year made allegations against Archer regarding the issue of stamp duty waivers and she continues to stand by the piece, even though she removed the story from the forum. She offered an apology but it was not accepted by Archer, who tried and failed to have Hill jailed.
Archer ran for re-election in 2017 on the Progressive’s ticket in George Town Central but lost by 50 votes to independent candidate Kenneth Bryan, now an opposition member of the LA. Although he lost his seat and ministerial job, Archer landed on his feet with a new six figure salary and benefits when he was appointed head of the Cayman Stock Exchange.
Category: Local News
Good luck, Marco. The silent middle are definitely with you.
0
0
and the river runs this way!!😆
0
0
It’s always a bad idea to sue someone from whom you can’t collect anything. Archer will also probably find that the trial is less fun than he thought it would be.
0
3
She needs to be taught a lesson – keep her nose out of other folks business and her big gob shut. She’s a menace to society
1
0
I don’t like Marco either but someone needs to finally hit Sandra where it hurts. Her ass is in everybody’s business constantly.
6
0
This man has more money than sense it seems! I would love to see his legal fees.
0
2
Let’s hope no children’s lives are threatened the time round.
1
0
Lock her up!
0
0
BOOOY Caymanians no likey people with big sticks!
Go for it Sandy! There are more behind you than against you. Those that think you should ‘calm down’ are mostly the ones with something to hide.
Just look at how many auditors we’ve been through!
0
0
She really needed to be stopped, she thought she was untouchable but this should calm her down!
45
9
Calm her down? I would say he hasn’t done that now has he? He dropped his application to have her jailed so … what do you think is really going on here?
If he had such good case knowing him he would have had her imprisoned.
0
1
Not a religious man but God bless Marco Archer
4
0
I dunno if this will be it to take her down, lord knows many have tried but she represents herself in court and always wins. She is the female version on McKeeva.
1
2
No need to be disrespectful to MacKeeva
0
0
😀
12
1