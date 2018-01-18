Ex-civil servant charged with theft

(CNS): A former civil servant who was working as an administrator at the Facilities Management Department has been charged with stealing more than $30,000 from government coffers. The 38-year-old woman, who was arrested last August, was formally charged Wednesday with eight counts of obtaining property by deception, two counts of false accounting and one count of theft. She is expected in court next Tuesday.

The missing cash was uncovered during internal government audits and the case passed to police. Following the woman’s arrest she was fired, senior government officials have confirmed.

The former public servant is accused of taking cash over a five-year period, which she had collected in rent from the use of various government-owned properties, such as community centres. She is also accused of making fraudulent purchases using falsified invoices.

