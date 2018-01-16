Equipment failure behind major power cut
(CNS): The power outage on Friday morning, which impacted 14,337 CUC customers from South Sound to East End, was caused by equipment failure, Grand Cayman’s electricity provider said Tuesday. Apologizing for the cut in supply that affected more than half their customers between 7:20am and 8:27am, CUC said in a release that the interruptions to service happened within the transmission loop feeding the Eastern Districts during scheduled maintenance and upgrades of the back-up section of the transmission loop.
This equipment failure affected the company’s South Sound, Prospect, Bodden Town and Frank
Sound Substations, leading to the widespread outage, CUC stated.
What about the power cut on Saturday morning too!
Another opportunity to purchase new equipment to bolster assets. Any bets they’ll be another call for rate increases this year. And for every rate increase the shareholders are satisfied. I wish I had a licence to print money too. Do these clowns still get a 15% guaranteed profit on net assets?
Shareholders need not comment on this as it’s a guaranteed thumbs down.
Time to go to steam, you have alot of caymanians who sailed on steam ships.
ATTN CUC!!!! – TOP TIP!!! DO NOT schedule ‘maintenance’ during the times that your customers are getting their children ready for school, getting themselves ready for work or preparing a holiday dinner!!!!
Do you realize that these are the times they have their equipment failures????
I can’t even think of a name bad enough to call this thoughtlessness. Why on earth would you schedule maintenance during this time???? Seriously?
Someone somewhere is saying to themselves “that person has a valid point. We’re a thoughtless group of people. You’d think we would consider the time of day when we MAY accidentally cut power”
Still burning diesel fuel , when the wind has been blowing 25 mph since Christmas eve. A dozen wind turbines would augment the power grid so that less wear & tear is inflicted on the diesel generators, then in weeks of low ( or no..) wind , fire up the B&W & the Cats.
Obviously , much better to totally depend on & be hostages of fossil fuel?
Whenever people highlight CUC’s price gouging, they suffer an “equipment failure”.
“Apologising, but not offering any rebate to customers affected….”
The price we pay for electricity this is both shameful and a disgrace! End the Monopoly Cayman end the Monopoly. tell the PPM to hand back their political stipend the got.
An equipment failure? Staggering! Thank god they explained that otherwise we’d never have known.
Any indication if it was a mere coincidence that it happened whilst CUC were working on it? It’s just that that sounds like someone at CUC’s actions may have “caused” the equipment failure.
If so should the headline not read: “CUC Failure Behind Major Power Cut”?
and what compensation are CUC offering for this failure?
More like management failure to maintain equipment
The explanation is meaningless without attaching CUCs published report.
Have you ever seen CUC’s compound? There’s an awful lot of equipment and this is after all a Caribbean island. They do their best and their best is good enough for us to have the highest standard of living in the region.
Bullshyte. CUC got nothing to do with the high standard of living, that’s down to financial services.
