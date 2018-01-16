Equipment failure behind major power cut

(CNS): The power outage on Friday morning, which impacted 14,337 CUC customers from South Sound to East End, was caused by equipment failure, Grand Cayman’s electricity provider said Tuesday. Apologizing for the cut in supply that affected more than half their customers between 7:20am and 8:27am, CUC said in a release that the interruptions to service happened within the transmission loop feeding the Eastern Districts during scheduled maintenance and upgrades of the back-up section of the transmission loop.

This equipment failure affected the company’s South Sound, Prospect, Bodden Town and Frank

Sound Substations, leading to the widespread outage, CUC stated.

