Early predictions call for busy hurricane season

(CNS): A number of hurricane forecasters willing to make early and often very speculative predictions all agree that 2018 is likely to be another busy season. Given that the season is some six months away, forecasts made now are unlikely to be precise but even this far out there are several indicators that experts believe point to another potentially busy season. Well-known hurricane expert from Colorado State University, Philip Klotzbach, is hedging his bets with five possible scenarios.

But the most likely general early predictions from Klotzbach point to an above-normal number of storms, based on the patterns for the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation and a lack of El Niño. Klotzbach and other experts caution that El Niño conditions are notoriously difficult to predict beyond the winter and spring, so Colorado won’t issue its definitive prediction on the number of storms and hurricanes until April .

Tropical Storm Risk, a UK-based group of climate researchers and insurance risk management experts based at University College London, has also called for an above-normal Atlantic season this year due in large part to anticipated lower-than-usual wind shear in the tropics. Willing to stick their necks out, the group predicts 15 named storms, seven hurricanes and three intense hurricanes due to weaker trade wind speed and slightly warmer than average sea surface temperatures fueling storm activity.

Meanwhile, a new team of scientists from the Climate Forecast Applications Network (CFAN) are also calling for an 80% probability of an above normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. This group claims to have developed a brand new forecasting model for hurricanes, based on what they term as a “breakthrough in understanding of the long-range impact of global climate dynamics on Atlantic hurricane activity”, according to a release.

The scientists said they have reached a point where they can identify precursors to seasonal Atlantic hurricane as far out as 12 to 24 months by examining sea surface, atmospheric circulation and stratospheric circulation patterns.

After the 2017 hurricane season’s losses from Harvey, Irma and Maria, the insurance market is more keen than ever to secure the season predictions in order to prepare. Whatever the season brings in the end, however, all experts agree that full preparation and building resilience to hurricanes is the best way to protect communities.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather