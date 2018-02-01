Dump truck overturns at Spotts

(CNS): A dump truck overturned on Shamrock Road Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle smash. No one was hurt and the RCIPS said that the collision is under investigation. But police have denied social media reports from various witnesses, including tourists, that suggest it was poor traffic directions by an officer at Spotts Dock, where cruise ships called at today, that cause the dump truck to swerve and then overturn.

An RCIPS spokesperson said the dash cam footage of the incident has been reviewed and the police were able to confirm that the collision occurred when a vehicle that appears to be a taxi or public bus made a U-turn into the path of the oncoming truck. The truck veered across the road and came to a stop on the embankment, and then over-turned.

“No police car was involved in the accident, contrary to inaccurate reports on social media,” the RCIPS stated. “A police officer was on foot at the site assisting cruise ship arrivals at the time.”

The incident was said to have happened around 11am and just an hour after video footage was taken, and also circulated on social media, showing the officer’s patrol car being washed on the roadside by a mobile valet service.

