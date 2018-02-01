Dump truck overturns at Spotts
(CNS): A dump truck overturned on Shamrock Road Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle smash. No one was hurt and the RCIPS said that the collision is under investigation. But police have denied social media reports from various witnesses, including tourists, that suggest it was poor traffic directions by an officer at Spotts Dock, where cruise ships called at today, that cause the dump truck to swerve and then overturn.
An RCIPS spokesperson said the dash cam footage of the incident has been reviewed and the police were able to confirm that the collision occurred when a vehicle that appears to be a taxi or public bus made a U-turn into the path of the oncoming truck. The truck veered across the road and came to a stop on the embankment, and then over-turned.
“No police car was involved in the accident, contrary to inaccurate reports on social media,” the RCIPS stated. “A police officer was on foot at the site assisting cruise ship arrivals at the time.”
The incident was said to have happened around 11am and just an hour after video footage was taken, and also circulated on social media, showing the officer’s patrol car being washed on the roadside by a mobile valet service.
Category: Local News
That’s a very good point about the tyres. Clearly several of them have no tread and the truck shouldn’t be on the road. RCIPS need to take action here and show by example.
0
0
Why are we paying for mobile car washes for police cars? Is this not the job of the Public Works Department or some other government entity that we already pay for?
0
0
Why was he getting his car washed in front on Spotts Dock while on duty and using the police lights at the same time?
0
0
That area is a disaster waiting to happen! Especially when used by cruise ships as the signage to warn of two lanes merging to one is often only a very short distance from where the second lane abruptly ends. And buses and taxis are doing their usual bad driving with little to no Police direction. Add the clueless tourists walking about and I don’t know how we haven’t already had more accidents there.
12
0
Just going out on a limb here, but I wonder if, perhaps, possibly…potentially, maybe… the dump truck was speeding?
Nah. Never.
Nobody in Cayman would dare to even think about driving a giant, behemoth vehicle that’s loaded with marl, dirt, stones etc…. at anything but a modest, safe speed.
What was I thinking?
12
1
I’m wondering also if it was full of WET marl, as now seems increasingly common. This wet marl is corrosive as it’s brackish at best and salt at worst! Why do Police, NRA and other powers allow this – where this corrosive water drains on the roadways and sprays all over other peoples vehicles…how is this allowed? Plus WET marl is heavier and so more dangerous to transport. Yet our local powers seem blind!?!?
0
0
Heard on the news earlier today that the truck swerved to miss a taxi that was doing a u-turn in the road to pickup cruise ship passengers. Missing a taxi with a big truck is really bad driving.
0
0
This should be the perfect opportunity for the Police to inspect the tyres, some of which appear to be worn down to the canvas, a common enough sight on Cayman’s trucks.
9
2
Why blame the truck driver…it was idiot taxi or bus driver made U turn which it is illegal to make.
0
0