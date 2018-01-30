Driver injured in Brac smash in stolen car

(CNS): A man has been airlifted to hospital in Grand Cayman from Cayman Brac with serious injuries following a single vehicle crash on the Sister Island yesterday evening involving a stolen car. Police said that the collision happened on Monday at around 5:30pm near Rebecca’s Cave Road. A green Toyota Avalon that had been reported stolen from Blackbeard’s Liquor on Gerrard Smith Avenue shortly before left the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to the Faith Hospital for treatment in the first instance, but given the serious injuries, including internal bleeding, he was airlifted to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Investigations into the collision and theft are ongoing.

