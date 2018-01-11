Driver doges jail in tragic road death

(CNS): Anthony Scott, who killed his close friend and co-worker at the NRA in a tragic single-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road on 30 June 2016, probably due to a momentary lapse in concentration, was given a two-year probation order when he appeared before the court Thursday for sentencing. Scott (23) and Thomas Hubbell (44) were both trapped inside a Toyota Tercel after it collided with a light pole close to Spotts Dock late in the afternoon. Both men were very badly injured, but while Scott recovered, Hubbell remained in a coma following the crash until his death last year.

Scott had admitted being the driver of the car, which belonged to Hubbell, from the beginning and at the earliest opportunity after he was charged had pleaded guilty to causing injury through careless driving, and later admitted causing his death. There was no evidence that Scott was speeding or impaired before the crash, as the two men headed towards George Town on their way home from work.

It is believed that Scott could have been driving too close to a car in front, which stopped to turn right, or was not paying attention for a second. But as he swerved to avoid that vehicle he lost control of the Toyota and hit the light pole.

When Scott appeared before Justice Carter today, the visiting Grand Court judge handed down a non-custodial sentence, as she said that the crash happened as a result of “an error in a matter of a second”. Noting the difficulty in finding the appropriate sentence in these kinds of circumstances, where the degree of culpability is far removed from the actual harm caused, she said that this case was one of “momentary inattention”, and with no noticeable aggravating features she was not compelled to send Scott to jail.

Despite having had a difficult life, Scott has a secure job and a family for which he is the main breadwinner. He has had no run-ins with the law since becoming an adult and the judge said the probation would give Scott the chance to attend relevant counselling, after the court heard he has struggled to come to terms with the tragic incident and the grief of losing his friend.

Category: Courts, Crime