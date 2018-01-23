Driver critical after Newlands smash

(CNS): The driver of a Honda Integra is in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash on Hirst Road, Newlands, last night. Police officers came upon the scene just before 9:30 yesterday evening, Monday 22 January, and the RCIPS is appealing for witnesses. Police said a Chevrolet Tahoe and the Honda had collided, causing the Honda to leave the roadway and crash into a utility pole before coming to a stop against a fence nearby.

Emergency personnel attended the scene and both drivers were taken to hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and released but the man behind the wheel of the Honda is still being treated for very serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses to the crash said this was one of 34 road smashes over the holiday weekend.

Anyone who may have seen anything related to this collision that they feel could assist with the investigation is urged to call PC Athelton Watts at the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Should PC Watts be unavailable, any other officers present can also assist. Calls after hours should be routed to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Category: Local News