DPP argues for extra time for prison farm killer

(CNS): The director of public prosecutions has argued that the court can impose a longer prison sentence on Randy Martin than the 30-year term defined in the Conditional Release Law. Martin appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine the time he will spend behind bars for murdering Sabrina Schirn in March 2009. Cheryll Richards QC said that there were several aggravating factors in the “horrific attack” at the prison farm that could justify a longer term.

Martin (45) murdered Schirn (21) in a brutal and shocking machete attack when she visited him at the farm property in East End which was being used by HMP Northward. Martin was serving a seven-year sentence at the time for aggravated burglary and possession of ammunition and the case caused significant controversy. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to life behind bars in January 2010 after denying being the killer. But the fact that he was able to commit such a shocking crime while serving as an inmate raised alarm in the community and led to the closure of the farm.

The police were also criticised for their investigation as friends and family believed that they were not taken seriously when they reported Schirn missing and the RCIPS failed to engage in a full search. After her car was found hidden in the bushes by a local farmer, it was friends and family who conducted painstaking searches in the area and eventually found her body.

Now, almost nine years after Schirn was murdered, there are still many unanswered questions about what motivated Martin to kill the woman who was regularly visiting with him, reportedly willingly engaging in sexual activity at the farm and also bringing drugs to him.

During the trial evidence was read from a witness who had been too scared to testify that implied Martin may have believed that Schirn had something to do with the gang-related shooting of his brother. At trial the court had heard that Martin had a number of clippings in his cell about the trial of Sheldon Brown, the man convicted of attempting to murder Fernando Martin.

Martin appealed his conviction in August 2010 but it was denied.

When he arrived in court Wednesday, the convicted killer sat quietly in the dock, largely impassive, but he occasionally smirked and shook his head as Richards described the brutal killing.

During the trial the court had heard how Schirn had numerous defence wounds and chops to her back and the back of her head, indicating that she had tried to defend herself and run away. Richards said that Martin had gone to meet Schirn armed with the machete, even though he had admitted that the meeting had been intended as a sexual encounter, and that he had deliberately borrowed a pair of gloves earlier that day from a fellow inmate. These, she said, along with other evidence had shown a degree of planning that aggravated the crime.

Richards said that during the brutal and prolonged attack Schirn “must have realised” her fate, adding to the fear and suffering, which was another aggravating factor, as was Martin’s efforts to conceal Schirn’s car so that it was almost a week after she was killed before her body was found. Martin also has a criminal record going back to the 1990’s, which included several offences of violence where he had either used a weapon or had made threats to people.

The combination of aggravating factors in the killing and a long rap sheet provided the court with room to increase Martin’s life tariff from the starting point of 30 years set out in the law, Richards argued.

Speaking on behalf of Martin, however, defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene told the court that there was nothing exceptional about the aggravating factors that Richards had raised that could justify increasing what was already a significant period of time set out in the law. While she accepted that her client had a list of previous relevant offences and Schirn had sustained multiple injuries in the attack, she argued that there was very little evidence of pre-planning or concealment.

The submissions were made before Justice Charles Quin, who will now decide the length of the minimum term that Martin must serve before he can appear before the release board. The judge indicated that he plans to deliver his ruling on 6 February.

