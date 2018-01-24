DPP argues for extra time for prison farm killer
(CNS): The director of public prosecutions has argued that the court can impose a longer prison sentence on Randy Martin than the 30-year term defined in the Conditional Release Law. Martin appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing to determine the time he will spend behind bars for murdering Sabrina Schirn in March 2009. Cheryll Richards QC said that there were several aggravating factors in the “horrific attack” at the prison farm that could justify a longer term.
Martin (45) murdered Schirn (21) in a brutal and shocking machete attack when she visited him at the farm property in East End which was being used by HMP Northward. Martin was serving a seven-year sentence at the time for aggravated burglary and possession of ammunition and the case caused significant controversy. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to life behind bars in January 2010 after denying being the killer. But the fact that he was able to commit such a shocking crime while serving as an inmate raised alarm in the community and led to the closure of the farm.
The police were also criticised for their investigation as friends and family believed that they were not taken seriously when they reported Schirn missing and the RCIPS failed to engage in a full search. After her car was found hidden in the bushes by a local farmer, it was friends and family who conducted painstaking searches in the area and eventually found her body.
Now, almost nine years after Schirn was murdered, there are still many unanswered questions about what motivated Martin to kill the woman who was regularly visiting with him, reportedly willingly engaging in sexual activity at the farm and also bringing drugs to him.
During the trial evidence was read from a witness who had been too scared to testify that implied Martin may have believed that Schirn had something to do with the gang-related shooting of his brother. At trial the court had heard that Martin had a number of clippings in his cell about the trial of Sheldon Brown, the man convicted of attempting to murder Fernando Martin.
Martin appealed his conviction in August 2010 but it was denied.
When he arrived in court Wednesday, the convicted killer sat quietly in the dock, largely impassive, but he occasionally smirked and shook his head as Richards described the brutal killing.
During the trial the court had heard how Schirn had numerous defence wounds and chops to her back and the back of her head, indicating that she had tried to defend herself and run away. Richards said that Martin had gone to meet Schirn armed with the machete, even though he had admitted that the meeting had been intended as a sexual encounter, and that he had deliberately borrowed a pair of gloves earlier that day from a fellow inmate. These, she said, along with other evidence had shown a degree of planning that aggravated the crime.
Richards said that during the brutal and prolonged attack Schirn “must have realised” her fate, adding to the fear and suffering, which was another aggravating factor, as was Martin’s efforts to conceal Schirn’s car so that it was almost a week after she was killed before her body was found. Martin also has a criminal record going back to the 1990’s, which included several offences of violence where he had either used a weapon or had made threats to people.
The combination of aggravating factors in the killing and a long rap sheet provided the court with room to increase Martin’s life tariff from the starting point of 30 years set out in the law, Richards argued.
Speaking on behalf of Martin, however, defence attorney Amelia Fosuhene told the court that there was nothing exceptional about the aggravating factors that Richards had raised that could justify increasing what was already a significant period of time set out in the law. While she accepted that her client had a list of previous relevant offences and Schirn had sustained multiple injuries in the attack, she argued that there was very little evidence of pre-planning or concealment.
The submissions were made before Justice Charles Quin, who will now decide the length of the minimum term that Martin must serve before he can appear before the release board. The judge indicated that he plans to deliver his ruling on 6 February.
Category: Local News
Can we please legislate the chair for such vile and violent repeat offenders.
1
0
The death penalty would be a much more efficient outcome for this scumbag. Just a rope and a tree branch. don’t spend too much on this garbage.
1
0
It is fast approaching 9 years since my daughter was brutally and visciously murdered by such an evil person and for ppl to put out these allegations, clearly shows they have never lost a loved one, or has no form of sympathy. Please stop slandering my poor daughter’s name any further and let her continue to sleep in peace. It is not good to speak ill-will of a person who is no longer with us and remains defenceless. PLEASE IN GOD’S NAME STOP IT!!
As her mother, it is like salt being rubbed into my yet unhealed wounds. His lies, everyone elaborate.on.. but as the lies spewed out of that evil person’s mouth in court, (of which we did not miss a moment, we were there everyday from beginning to the end,) at which time some ppl in attendance, shook their heads and walked OUT OF THE COURTROOM.
How dare anyone say that she visited him on a regular basis and for unmentionables which as her mom, if I repeated, would be an endorsement of lies, when prison records proved otherwise in COURT.. Even her closest friends never heard of that guy before,and all other lies that came out of his own mouth, during his testimony of what happened on that fateful morning of March 11 2009 when he took her life, only aided his further incrimination.during his cross-examination but as the saying goes: Dead men tell no tales but ppl are quick to repeat the words of a lying and evil MURDERER!
Speaking about HER CAR. Her car was not found in EE. it was parked at our home in South Sound, where she lived at the time she went missing and where it remained from Friday March 13 2009 when my niece and I retrieved it from her workplace, at Blockbuster Video Grand Harbour and where it remained until the day when her brothers found her, thereon. That car in question was not her’s, lest you all forgot.
Did they not hear the testimony of a Key witness, a farmer who testified that the person driving the white car had long hair pulled back in a ponytail, and that he picked up the shirtless prisoner Randy M who got in the backseat of the car. please Look at the pic of Sabrina, that’s the exact way her hair was, when she went missing…very short hair.
She obviously was not driving.
Ms. Cheryl Richards QC and Justice Charles Quinn, whom we have utmost respect for, would not have said such things.
0
0
How long do you actually serve when sentenced to 30 years
0
0
WTF !!! He killed a person. He is a f..king animal that needs to be put away for good.
Just imagine yourself chopping up another human.
0
0