Dart tries again over tunnel extension

(CNS): A subsidiary of the Dart network of companies has submitted another application to the Central Planning Authority to extend the controversial tunnel on the West Bay Road. Following the recent rejection by the CPA of the proposed extension of around 200 feet after officials found that the developer had not provided sufficient justification, rather than appealing, Cayman Shores Development Ltd has modified the original application, making it slightly shorter, in another attempt to get the green light to lengthen the tunnel.

The creation of the underpass on the West Bay Road is part of the Dart Group’s long-term plan to link Camana Bay with the company’s various properties on Seven Mile Beach. If this application for a marginally shorter extension is successful, it will pave the way for the tunnel to extend across the front of the Royal Palms site, which Dart bought in the summer and where is has plans to construct another luxury resort.

The developer also has plans to build on top of the tunnel, though few details of those plans have been revealed.

