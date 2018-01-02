Dart tries again over tunnel extension
(CNS): A subsidiary of the Dart network of companies has submitted another application to the Central Planning Authority to extend the controversial tunnel on the West Bay Road. Following the recent rejection by the CPA of the proposed extension of around 200 feet after officials found that the developer had not provided sufficient justification, rather than appealing, Cayman Shores Development Ltd has modified the original application, making it slightly shorter, in another attempt to get the green light to lengthen the tunnel.
The creation of the underpass on the West Bay Road is part of the Dart Group’s long-term plan to link Camana Bay with the company’s various properties on Seven Mile Beach. If this application for a marginally shorter extension is successful, it will pave the way for the tunnel to extend across the front of the Royal Palms site, which Dart bought in the summer and where is has plans to construct another luxury resort.
The developer also has plans to build on top of the tunnel, though few details of those plans have been revealed.
Cheeky twats! As much as we Caymanians hate those tunnels Dart should be grateful they got what they have now!
NO more tunnels!!!
A monorail or sky cable cars back and forth from Royal Palms to Camana Bay would be amazing, don’t you think?
Greed is a sin.
Get over it as it will be a well done and beautiful project just like everything our Mr. Dart Group does. Hail to the Chief!
Does anyone actually believe this will not be approved?
Dollars run tings…
Guaranteed approval after an initial rejection which was nothing more than a charade to convince the minions that the government are not in his pocket.
Let’s hope so. The famous road lawsuit shows the caliber of the enemy that oppose such wonderful developments.
Clearly everyone on the island other than the Dart Group has been asleep on this.
In my upinion, what is actualy happening is Dart is obtaining free public land (the roadway) and then building a building with a tunnel going through it for traffic. Much like the old main Chicago Post Office had an expressway going through it. The only difference is that the Oist Office was there first.
Boy, did we ever miss the boat on our tiny island!!
