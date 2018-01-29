Customs officer to face trial for drug smuggling

(CNS): David Lobo (32), from Bodden Town, has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a drug smuggling conspiracy in which around 1.8kg of cocaine were smuggled into Cayman using Colombian artefacts. Lobo, who is currently suspended from his job as a customs officer on paid required leave, has denied being involved in the drug trafficking conspiracy with a group of men from Venezuela and Colombia. He is now schedule to stand trial in August.

Lobo has admitted knowing one of the men involved and believed he was buying art but has told the authorities that he knew nothing about the drugs that were discovered hidden inside figurines following a police operation last June.

