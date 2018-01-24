Crown: Watson got CI$5.5M in CarePay fraud

(CNS): Prosecutors are arguing that the former chair of the Health Services Authority, Canover Watson, personally benefited to the tune of more than CI$5.5 million as a result of his part in the fraud perpetrated against the hospital with his long-time friend and business partner, Jeff Webb. Watson was convicted on several charges in February 2016 in relation to the scandal surrounding a payment system at the government’s hospital in George Town, known as CarePay, and the crown is now seeking to seize cash from him with an official application for confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Law.

Watson was given a seven-year prison term for his part in the corruption scandal after he was convicted on two counts of conspiracy to defraud, one count of conflict of interest, one count of fraud on government and one count of breach of trust. But almost two years later, he is now arguing against the crown’s claim that the crimes he was convicted of resulted in him gaining millions of dollars from public coffers.

At the confiscation hearing Tuesday Watson’s defence lawyer, Amelia Fosuhene, said the benefit to Watson was far less. While his attorney has not given a specific figure that would represent the amount Watson dishonestly gained, she claimed her client was only an employee and not the main protagonist in the fraud.

Whatever was “skimmed from the top”, she argued, was only a fraction of the money paid out. Fosuhene said the court had to consider the legitimate expenses related to the delivery of the service, the wages of the people working for the company, as well as several other people involved who were benefiting from the fraud.

But during two days of arguments the crown claimed that the entire contract with the HSA and AIS Cayman, the company created by Watson as the local partner in the CarePay arrangement, was dishonest and lined Watson’s own pocket by well-over US$6 million. Prosecutors put forward the case that from the get-go, Watson’s fraud covers the entire contract.

Patrick Moran, the deputy director of public prosecutions, said Watson disguised his part in the company that unfairly secured a dishonest and overpriced contract that failed to deliver on the goal of helping the hospital clear insurance claims and ensure patients had valid cover. As a result, Watson, in a 50-50 partnership with Webb, directly benefited from the entire amount, he said.

The judge is expected to make a decision Thursday on how much Watson benefited. But this will only be the first step in the crown’s efforts to seize cash or assets from Watson, who claims to have less than $1 million in realizable assets. Unless the crown can demonstrate that he has hidden property that could be sold, other concealed assets or cash, the continued courtroom fight will be more about how much Watson can pay than how much he should pay.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Law, the courts can make orders to recoup cash stolen in financial crime that can be returned to the victim. In this case, Watson used his position as chair of the HSA board to manipulate the tender process for the $11 million contract at the hospital so that it would go to a company that he and several of his business associates owned, making it difficult to establish exactly how much cash was taken dishonestly and by whom.

Meanwhile, Jeff Webb, one of Watson’s partners in crime in the case and according to Watson the actual owner of AIS Cayman Ltd, has still not been tried for his part in the CarePay fraud. Webb was already under house arrest in the United States over the FIFA scandal when he was charged locally in the CarePay case.

It was recently revealed that Webb, a former president of both the Cayman Islands Football Association and the regional body CONCACAF, as well as a former VP of FIFA, is still awaiting his sentencing hearing in that case, as it has been postponed for sixth time since he pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Webb was arrested in Switzerland in May 2015 along with several other FIFA officials in the global football scandal. He admitted being involved in bribery and corruption relating to the marketing rights for football games in November 2015 and since then he has forfeited much of his wealth to the US authorities in a bid to stay out of jail.

If Webb is sentenced in March, as is now expected, and he avoids serving any time as a result of being under house arrest for nearly three years, it is not clear whether or not he will be immediately deported back to Cayman by the US authorities as he is married to an American citizen.

But since Webb remains a wanted man by Cayman Islands authorities, it is likely that the director of public prosecutions will seek his extradition to answer the charges.

