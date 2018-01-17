Cops round-up 10 drunk weekend drivers

(CNS): The police arrested another ten drivers this weekend in their ongoing traffic enforcement operations aimed at cutting the amount of drunks driving on the roads. Once again, several drivers were found to be behind the wheel while being well over the legal alcohol limit after committing traffic offences, falling asleep in their vehicles and even taking booze into their cars.

“The DUI arrests arising from our ongoing operations underscore just how many people continue to insist on driving under the influence, especially on the weekends,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood from the traffic unit.

“While part of our aim is to catch such individuals before they can cause a tragedy, the only safe solution is for those who drink to simply not drive. That is why we continue to appeal to the public to assist us in making the roads safer by avoiding drinking and driving, and by letting us know when you see someone who chooses to get behind the wheel while clearly intoxicated,” he added.

One of the worst abusers this weekend was a 24-year-old man from East End. Officers on patrol in George Town spotted him coming out of a bar Saturday mid-afternoon with a plastic cup in his hand. Although he appeared unsteady on his feet, he got into a car and tried to drive. The officers immediately stopped him and who subsequently confirmed that the cup contained an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.174%, as well as on suspicion of driving without accompaniment, driving without insurance, and consuming alcohol in a vehicular conveyance. He is now on police bail.

On Friday at about 11:55pm a car overtook a police patrol vehicle on Bodden Town Road on an unbroken white line. The 45-year-old driver, also from East End, was stopped and breath tested and found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.173%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

Then, shortly after 2am on Saturday, officers observed a vehicle that had stopped on South Sound Road. In it they found the driver asleep at the wheel, and when he was woken up he was unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. The man, aged 35 of George Town, was arrested suspicion of DUI and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.219%. He was later bailed.

