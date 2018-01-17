Cops round-up 10 drunk weekend drivers
(CNS): The police arrested another ten drivers this weekend in their ongoing traffic enforcement operations aimed at cutting the amount of drunks driving on the roads. Once again, several drivers were found to be behind the wheel while being well over the legal alcohol limit after committing traffic offences, falling asleep in their vehicles and even taking booze into their cars.
“The DUI arrests arising from our ongoing operations underscore just how many people continue to insist on driving under the influence, especially on the weekends,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood from the traffic unit.
“While part of our aim is to catch such individuals before they can cause a tragedy, the only safe solution is for those who drink to simply not drive. That is why we continue to appeal to the public to assist us in making the roads safer by avoiding drinking and driving, and by letting us know when you see someone who chooses to get behind the wheel while clearly intoxicated,” he added.
One of the worst abusers this weekend was a 24-year-old man from East End. Officers on patrol in George Town spotted him coming out of a bar Saturday mid-afternoon with a plastic cup in his hand. Although he appeared unsteady on his feet, he got into a car and tried to drive. The officers immediately stopped him and who subsequently confirmed that the cup contained an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.174%, as well as on suspicion of driving without accompaniment, driving without insurance, and consuming alcohol in a vehicular conveyance. He is now on police bail.
On Friday at about 11:55pm a car overtook a police patrol vehicle on Bodden Town Road on an unbroken white line. The 45-year-old driver, also from East End, was stopped and breath tested and found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.173%. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.
Then, shortly after 2am on Saturday, officers observed a vehicle that had stopped on South Sound Road. In it they found the driver asleep at the wheel, and when he was woken up he was unsteady on his feet and showed other signs of intoxication. The man, aged 35 of George Town, was arrested suspicion of DUI and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.219%. He was later bailed.
Looks like people only drink on weekends here, see nothing about Mon – Thursday. Policing is 24/7/365 days, not announcements about a specific time when you will be out and about!!
Thursday is a popular holdup day. Money for the weekend.
That’s all I. thought that they could’ve tripled that , but they still earned their keep. Good job RCIPS keep up the good work .
Good. But most of know this is only a fraction of those driving drunk/impaired. For far too long the Police have been far too inconsistent with traffic law enforcement, which has contributed to many people taking a chance…and another…and on and on. And it’s not just drunk driving but also careless and dangerous driving too!
What about the lady that drove her car into Agua?
And the drunk policeman?
Try to enforce the other traffic laws too
Arresting is one thing. What is the punishment? In the US, if you blow over the legal limit, you may lose your license while pending court charges. Yes – presumed guilty. If convicted, you can also have a vehicle interlock system installed, which requires you to blow into the device to start your car.
You can blow over the limit even if you haven’t drank any alcohol. That is the case with anyone who is suffering from low blood sugar or following a Keto diet. Only the blood alcohol test reveals that there is no alcohol in the person’s system. Presumed guilty is also a very dark road to head down.
