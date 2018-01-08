Cops continue rounding up drunk drivers

(CNS) Although the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, police said that drivers are still getting behind the wheel drunk and in the first weekend of 2018 they rounded up nine drivers during enforcement operations and during patrols because of too much booze. Two of the nine were arrested on Cayman Brac, while one driver on Grand Cayman was arrested after he was found to be almost four times over the legal alcohol limit. “The holiday season is over, but drunk driving is continuing and so is our enforcement,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“However, with over ten accidents on average per day, and extremely high levels of intoxication by some behind the wheel, we know we cannot change behaviour on the road by ourselves. We need the public to work with us; if you see someone who is clearly intoxicated and insists on getting behind the wheel, call us,” he added.

From the nine drivers arrested over the weekend several were involved in smashes, starting in the early hours of Saturday morning, when just before 1:00am officers were called to a single vehicle collision near the Cayman National Roundabout in George Town, where a car had mounted the sidewalk. The 37-year-old driver from George Town was breath tested and arrested for DUI after he found to have a blood alcohol content of .387%, or almost 4 times the legal limit.

Officers conducting a road block on Esterley Tibbetts Highway near Yacht Drive arrested a 34-year-old George Town driver for DUI after he smashed into another car as traffic slowed to pass through the police cordon. The driver was said to travelling at speed and failed to stop in time to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of it. The driver, who was later bailed, had a blood alcohol level of 173%.

Meanwhile, officers on patrol in Walkers Road spotted and stopped a car that was swerving and driving erratically. The 30-year-old man from George Town who was behind the wheel was arrested on suspicion of DUI when his breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .192%.

Shortly after 4:00 on Sunday, 7 January, officers responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle collision on Shamrock Road near the intersection of Condor Road. A Dodge Ram had collided with the rear of a Ford Escape before leaving the road and colliding with the concrete wall of a property nearby. The 40-year-old driver of the Ram was found to have a blood alcohol content of .210% and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was later bailed. Four children who were in the Ford Escape were assessed by EMTs on scene and then released.

Category: Local News