Cops and DoA focus on dangerous dogs

(CNS): After three feral dogs chased and bit a cyclist on Friday, the RCIPS and the Department of Agriculture have joined forces to round up ferocious, stray or out-of-control dogs. The cyclist, who was riding along Finch Drive in West Bay, was bitten on his ankle as he tried to fend the dogs off. Neighbourhood police and animal control officers went to the location at the weekend and captured the three strays, but with mounting reports of wild dogs, the RCIPS said operations targeting these animals would continue.

“Ferocious dog reports like these, as well as related reports concerning stray dogs, have continued apace into the new year across the Cayman Islands. RCIPS officers and DoA will be cooperating closely this year to run joint operations and remove the threat that ferocious dogs can pose, especially to children.” the police said.

Just before Christmas an 8-year-old girl was badly bitten by a ferocious dog while playing outside in a yard in Prospect, sustaining a serious injury to her ear.

Being attacked by vicious dogs is a long-held concern for many people who exercise in the early morning or late evening and for those walking their own dogs, as it can be a frightening experience.

The police said they responded to 142 reports of ferocious dogs last year. There were also 39 reports of dogs dangerously out of control and 32 reports about stray dogs. Just two weeks into the New Year, there have already been eight reports about ferocious dogs, two reports of dogs dangerously out of control and three reports of stray dogs.

Brian Crichlow, Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture, said the joint operations with the RCIPS were a critical step, along with the continued outreach and education of dog owners to tackle the problem. “Dog bites and attacks are a very real public safety concern and we need the support and cooperation of the public and all of our partners to address it,” he said.

Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Area Commander of West Bay, agreed, saying the dogs caused real fear on the street. “Ferocious dogs, whether they be strays or not, are a regular complaint of residents,” he said, noting that they could deal with the problem more effectively if they were provided with good descriptions and the location of animals posing a threat.

