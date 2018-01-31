Cocaine beach robber suspect denies charges

(CNS): Marvin Grant (35), from North Side, has denied being the masked man armed with a machete on Christmas Eve who robbed staff at an East End resort as they were trying to guard a 60lb cocaine haul that had washed up on the beach in anticipation of the arrival of the police. Grant has pleaded not guilty to robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and carrying an offensive weapon. He will now face trial in June alongside co-defendant Fred McLaughlin (53), from Bodden Town, who has denied robbery conspiracy in the same case.

The crown alleges that McLaughlin arrived in a brown car to collect Grant and the massive haul of cocaine that he had taken from the beach close to the Morritt’s resort after it had washed ashore on the afternoon of 24 December. Staff at the hotel had alerted the police, but before they arrived, prosecutors say, Grant appeared and threatened the employees with the machete before making off with the cocaine.

Both men appeared in Grand Court Friday. They were remanded in custody ahead of the trial after entering their not guilty pleas.

