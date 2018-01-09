Climate change turning turtle populations female
(CNS): Marine scientists are sounding the alarm over a new threat to the endangered green sea turtle, following research by experts on a population of the animals around the Great Barrier Reef. The results of the study, which has been published in the scientific journal, Current Biology, found “extremely female-biased sex ratios in an important sea turtle population” because of the increased temperature of the beaches where they are nesting. The authors said turtle hatchlings from warmer beaches around the Great Barrier Reef were massively biased towards females.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in partnership with Australian researchers studied hundreds of turtles and found that 99% of turtle hatchlings from warmer beaches in the northern GBR are now female.
“The impacts of rising temperature are particularly pertinent in species with temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD), where the sex of an individual is determined by incubation temperature during embryonic development,” the researchers explained. “In sea turtles, the proportion of female hatchlings increases with the incubation temperature. With average global temperature predicted to increase 2.6°C by 2100 many sea turtle populations are in danger of high egg mortality and female-only offspring production.”
Using genetic markers and other techniques for the first time, the marine biologists were able to link male and female green turtles foraging in the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) to the nesting beach from which they hatched. While there was a moderate female sex bias of 65%–69% in turtles originating from the cooler nesting beaches in the south, turtles originating from warmer northern beaches were extremely female-biased. 99.1% of juveniles, 99.8% of sub-adult and 86.8% of adult-sized turtles were all female.
This data shows that the northern GBR green turtles have been producing primarily females for more than two decades, the scientists said, warning that this could signal a complete feminization of the population in the near future.
Where turtles are greatly endangered they tend to produce a lot more female offspring, which is nature’s way of boosting reproduction numbers, but the researchers on this study pointed out that the turtle population in the GBR area is one of the largest in the world, which should lead to a balance between the sexes. The scientists believe that climate change is distorting the natural balance.
Conservation groups are raising concerns, and the Australian branch of the World Wildlife Fund pointed out the obvious threat the loss of male turtles will be to the future of one of the most important turtle populations in the world.
Meanwhile, the instability of the planet’s climate, which is contributing to the bitterly cold weather in the US, has had a different but detrimental impact on sea turtle populations in the Atlantic. Volunteers and with Fish and Wildlife wardens released hundreds of turtles back into the sea that had washed ashore recently, “cold stunned”, far too chilled to swim, because of the massive fall in sea temperatures in some bays around the state, according to local reports.
We might live in the “goldilocks’ zone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t become desolate and barren like the other planets in our system, thanks to global warming.
Build shades over the nests.
Dear CNS,
I want to invite you to my local, grassroots church where my (during childhood) old-school pastor still leads his ageing but loyal congregation.
His infallible biblical interpretations and regurgitations read IDENTICAL to your offerings as it concerns AGW “climate change”.
Very odd, and interesting.
Good time to be a male turtle… just not in Cayman’s waters as you would likely end up poached and in a pot.
These Climate change scientist are trying to see if anything and everything would stick to the wall even calling turtles animals . Did these Scientists find that cooler beaches produced more male reptile turtles ? Or did they find that cooler beaches produced more animal turtles .
Climate change denial is racist and sexist, and the leading cause of erectile dysfunction. 98% if scientists agree.
Playing the sea turtle card is racist.
Playing the female sea turtle card is sexist.
