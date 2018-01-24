CITA keeps tourism ‘concerns’ under wraps
(CNS): Cayman Islands Tourism Association directors met with government officials recently to talk about the “perspectives and concerns” of the tourism sector, according to a CITA release, though it did not detailed what those concerns are. CITA said its directors discussed “the airport expansion and operations, cruise berthing, taxi regulations, visitor safety, education and employment of Caymanians in tourism, the use and maintenance of public docks and beaches, and challenges unique to the Sister Islands”, but gave no indication what its members are worried about or what the ministry said it would do to alleviate these unspecified concerns.
CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said they were “very encouraged” by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell’s “receptiveness to our insights and recommendations and his thorough understanding of the issues”. She said that Kirkconnell “is not shying away from any of the challenges and has facilitated our direct dialogue with other relevant government officials”. However, she avoided detailing what the dialogue was really about, though she said there was a “spirit of communication and collaboration”.
Deputy Premier Kirkconnell, who recently boasted about the great success of the overnight tourism sector last year, also dodged explaining what may be troubling the private sector members of the tourism industry. He said he “values and supports collaboration with private sector partners and welcomes opportunities to meet with members… to address common goals and resolve challenges”.
Kirkconnell said he was keen to ensure that benefits derived from the industry’s growth positively impact businesses, stakeholders and the community at large.
There remain some divergent views in the tourism sector, which touches on a wide cross-section of the local economy. Some of the main problems reported to CNS by those working in the sector are the issue of very low wages and the exploitation of both local and expatriate workers. The industry is also divided over the development of the cruise port.
While some tour operators and downtown retailers are keen to see the costly and controversial project get off the ground, many others, such as those from the dive sector and restaurant and bar owners, are more concerned about the environmental damage and the impact on the local infrastructure and attractions, putting at risk the welcome growth in overnight tourism.
The government’s plans to press ahead with the cruise berthing project appear to be moving slowly, but Premier Alden McLaughlin has reaffirmed its commitment to the proposal to construct two piers in the George Town Harbour.
In his most recent public statement, he said that his government was “committed to delivering the cruise berthing and expanded cargo pier needed to safeguard the businesses and jobs that rely on the continued flow of visitors and goods to Grand Cayman”.
Over recent months government has been pivoting towards the need to redevelop the cargo facility as much as the need for piers, but the detail and shape of the financing model for this project remains a mystery. McLaughlin said that the ongoing work currently “includes discussions with cruise companies on the financing model”.
I wonder if CITA brought up the strip club that is rumored to be opening in the West Shore plaza? When Cayman operates as a family friendly destination and there are shootings, robberies, and any number of UNCaymankind things going on, I would think a strip club on the SMB strip would be quite a topic? This is no longer the island that people are used to flocking to multiple times a year or even once a year.
Jamaica has cruise berthing facilities all over the Island, but because of crime escalation there y safety of passengers…carnival cruise line has completely pulled out? dont you see same thing happening here?
You need to put a cap on these hotel rates without a doubt! Cayman is amongst the highest in the Caribbean. This is why tourists from your mother country don’t visit. You’d have a lot more from the UK if you cut your prices in comparison to Cuba, Jamaica even Barbados. We pay much higher income taxes than the U.S. Plus the air fares are extortionate without you adding these high prices. It’s a shame because as an ex resident I have bragged these islands to everyone i know in the UK as the Caribbean island to visit. I get the same response……….far too expensive!!
I vacationed in the Cayman Islands the first time in 1986. I keep going back because I like the people there. I have also vacationed in Mexico, the Bahamas, Jamaica and once in Cuba. I am concerned about the increase of crime in Grand Cayman. My wife and I do not feel safe when we go out in the evenings. I read the news from different places and am aware that there is no place with zero crime, but Grand Cayman is getting too risky. If I could speak Spanish I would do all my future vacationing in Cuba!
You don’t need to speak Spanish to vacation in Cuba. With the huge increase in tourism from the UK, Europe and Canada everyone working in hospitality speaks some English and many of them have better language skills than the ex-pats here. Personally, as a tourist I’d take Cuba over Grand Cayman any day of the week.
Similar story here. My family and I have been coming to the island twice a year for almost 15 years. I absolutely love Grand Cayman, its people. culture and of course Diving. However, the shift in crime and ‘thug life’ is noticeable. I still believe we are mostly safe but I’m concerned it will spiral out of control. I hope not! If the island becomes recognized as unsafe (like Jamaica has been for years now), there’s no turning back.
The philosophy of more is better does not always hold true then you overburden the country’s infrastructure at the cost of quality of life for residents. There is the point of diminishing returns that that awareness seems missing in this country.
The electorate of the Cayman Islands did not vote in the PPM/CDP that slithered and backstabbed their way to the levers in the days after the May 2017 Election. Neither of those parties received a decisive mandate from the people. We did not vote for the Port, or any of the other vestiges of outgoing PPM policy. If anything, the opposite – the people voted for new blood, and specifically, non-party aligned candidates and ideas and processes untainted by chronic cronyism and opacity.
I wonder if anyone recognizes the threat that over development poses. We are about to kill the goose that lays the golden egg.
11:55 am, I agree that CITA finally see that the golden egg is about to be broken .
But I also think that they finally see the crime problems , that’s why they aren’t saying what they are talking to Government about .
Wonder if CITA would include the excessive hotel rates in their list of concerns? Probably not. I work in the tourism sector and have had numerous complaints from my clients about the cost of hotel accommodation.
And yet the hotels were full during peak holiday dates.
It’s economics, if they can fill the rooms at the high rates why would they lower them?
Well, don’t forget that the hurricanes did move tourists from other places to here.
11:40 They may be full during the very limited peak holiday periods but the rest of the year they’re struggling. Even during Pirates Week some of the hotels were being forced to offer heavily discounted room rates online.
It’s also not just the room rates but also food and drinks prices. I use the Hilton chain extensively in the USA and it’s way cheaper to stay in most of their hotels than even the basic motel-level accommodation on offer here.
Another thing that really hurts the hotels in the Cayman Islands is the hidden extras. You start off with a pretty outrageous room rate then get hit for 13% tax, 10% service charge and an electricity fee. That is certainly what killed interest in these islands from the UK and Europe, and I’m damn sure it’s now impacting the Canadian market.
Yet tourist numbers continue apace , especially air arrivals as a recent story illustrates. You have a brutal winter up north driving the snowbirds south . The eastern islands affected by the 2017 hurricane impacts may be a large player in these figures , combined with various announcements of crime affecting other islands. U.S origin travellers wont travel to destinations of potential crime threat . Lets hope Cayman does not get a future impact on its tourism as a result. But the hotel rates are somewhat among the highest in the region for a reason , it isn’t cheap doing business in this area .
That is the problem of marketing to fly-over state middle management. They tend to talk big but act cheap.
