CIG signs deal to set up fast track in Miami
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Executive Assistant Director Todd Owen signed a deal at the government building in George Town yesterday to establish a customs and immigration fast track system at Miami airport for US visitors coming to Cayman. The aim is to enable air passengers to clear the Cayman Islands official entrance process before take off, so that when they land at Owen Roberts International Airport they can quickly pass through to baggage claim.
The new process, which is the first of its kind, is in the pilot phase. It will initially be a Sunday only service, one of the busiest days, for just Cayman Airways passengers, but if all goes well, it will be expanded to Saturdays and possibly to American Airlines.
Speaking at a press conference after the officials signed the memorandum of understanding to pave the way for the fast-track airport clearance, Premier Alden McLaughlin said it had been on the cards for some time and a policy of the previous administration. He explained that some technical issues as well as the hurricanes during this past season had delayed the implementation but he was pleased it was now on track. He said the goal was to enhance intelligence cooperation while improving the experience of passengers arriving at ORIA.
The process involved negotiations with US Customs and Border Protection, coordinated by the governor’s office and the heads of customs and immigration. A senior US delegation led by Owen visited Cayman to sign the deal yesterday, bringing the new arrangement into effect. While they are here, the US officials will also discuss wider border security issues with customs, immigration and police leadership teams.
McLaughlin welcomed Owen and his team from CBP and explained that this is the first time that the US has entered into such an arrangement with another country and the first time that local customs and immigration officers will be deployed overseas in such a role.
“It will introduce a new fast track procedure at the airport and help to improve customer experience at peak weekend times,” McLaughlin said. “Our new border control procedures will also be more effective and more welcoming to all who pass through the airport. The work on the initiatives being announced today is a good example of a multi-agency approach within the civil service and our friends in the UK and the USA. This improved cooperation is also part of this government’s overall plans to improve border protection.”
The new arrangement will see Cayman immigration and customs officers working in Miami to pre-clear visitors from March. Officials are also working to identify and assess other new procedures to improve passenger flows and law enforcement.
Wesley Howell, the chief officer in the immigration ministry, said that this would be a low cost operation with no new jobs created, as officers will be flown out on non-revenue seats on Cayman Airways’ first Sunday flight and then back home on the last. He noted that it was also an opportunity for customs officers to ensure that US passengers leave their guns behind, after yet another American visitor to Cayman was arrested at the weekend with a loaded firearm in his luggage at ORIA.
The premier explained that there will be no reciprocal arrangement for Caymanian passport holders visiting the US due to the low number of travellers and the high cost of hosting US security and border control at ORIA. But Owen told the press that Miami is using more and more secure and safe technology that is helping to speed up border clearance for legitimate travellers. He said that the decision to allow Cayman officials to work at Miami airport and enter into the first arrangement of this kind was down to a very long partnership between Cayman authorities and the US border control.
The governor’s office has stated that an experienced manager from UK’s Border Force agency will be seconded to the Cayman Islands shortly to advise on work to transform elements of immigration and customs into a new Cayman Islands Border Protection Service. That officer will also lead on measures to introduce further intelligence-led and risk-based procedures to modernise the way that border control is carried out, following the premier’s policy announcement about the formation of the Border Protection Service in the Legislative Assembly.
Legislation is being introduced that will enable Cayman to also join the CARICOM Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) before the end of the year. This will improve intelligence flows with Cayman’s partners to identify potential security threats and allow border control officers to proactively tackle those risks.
“The new arrangement with CBP and the deployment of an experienced UK Border Force adviser marks the start of a new era of modern intelligence-led border control that will provide greater security to the Cayman Islands, ” said Matthew Forbes, Head of the Governor’s Office. “This is part of a wider programme of work to modernise our border controls, which will see a renewed focus on the prevention of firearms and drug smuggling.”
Forbes said it all amounted to added protection for the increasing external threats that Cayman faces.
Americans arriving in Cayman should be treated the way people are treated by immigration in Miami.
It is horrible, you’re being seen as a terrorist, a criminal.
We should do the same.
I guess you’ve never flown from one American city to another.
Now can we get government employees to check us when we leave Cayman. Private contractors should never be responsible for ensuring luggage and people are properly checked.
You want to put john john out of business or what?
What about a finger print system for the Cayman Islands? This is important knowing that criminals tend to hide out in the jurisdiction. Just look at recent media headlines it is too easy to enter the country. Government just made it easier for the bad guys.
More Americans with guns to easily enter a foreign country.
The worst part is the slap on the wrists they get for breaking gun laws in the Cayman’s.
Or maybe Americans stop coming to Cayman all together and you’re already screwed up Country goes from bad to worse. Face it sonny, you need us.
Bet CIG never considered getting a reciprocal arrangement at Miami, especially, with it’s notoriously long lines!!
Did you miss that part in the article?
They said no because of the high cost of having US officials here and apparently not enough Caymanians travelling to Miami to justify it.
2:19, it’s your simple mind the reflects Cayman as a whole these days. Read! Read the damn article!! Can you READ?? Low travel demand and high cost don’t justify it..
1st time the US has done this. Impressive.
I’ll believe it when I see it….
Wonder if we can get fast tracked when flying to Miami! But as usual Cayman government is always giving and never getting!
You can if you have a passport from several countries, including UK, apply for Global Entry which fast tracks you through US immigration & screening for connecting flights.
If you are Caymanian you can get a UK passport then get Global Entry. Yes it’s a bit of work for you & some money, but if you can afford to travel then do a bit of research into the process & stop complaining…
This is being done to enhance the experience of tourists at the United States main entry point to the Cayman Islands. The other way around is peanuts and not worth the cost for the United States.
In addition many entrants into the United States have Global Entry which is a fast track.
The United States and Canada are moving more to automation anyways. .
You’re reply though great, is way to educated for the average Caymanian.
