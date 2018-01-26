CIG missed chance to help jobless, says MLA

(CNS): Alva Suckoo, the opposition member for Newlands, has said that the government missed the opportunity to help unemployed Caymanians take advantage of the vacancies created at the end of last year and employers have turned to permits to replace lost staff. Suckoo told CNS that recent press coverage claiming the pension exodus never happened was entirely misplaced because none of the recent ‘leavers’ will be making claims on that pension for another two years.

The independent MLA, who is also deputy leader of the opposition, said that based on his own research, there was a departure at the end of last year of expatriate workers that created a number of vacancies. But he believes that employers, unable to find trained locals and given the time of year, replaced departing staff as quickly as they could with new permit holders.

“We can’t blame businesses who were planning ahead for this if they were forced to find more expat workers because government failed to seize the opportunity to train and prepare unemployed Caymanians,” Suckoo said, as he queried the current administration’s claimed commitment to tackling the issue of human resource development.

“We know from the number of people who turned out for the Christmas clean-up work that the numbers of local jobless people remains significant and I am not seeing the necessary programmes being implemented to help the unemployed with the training they need,” Suckoo added.

He said government had claimed it was going to enforce the placing of all vacancies with the NWDA — a step towards making it the sole government clearing house for all jobs in the Cayman Islands. But he said that there simply has not been enough effort made to match locals with work, especially given the growing permit numbers.

Suckoo said that without a concerted effort by the government, the departure of many expat workers at the end of last year over pension access was always going to result in employers seeking to secure permits as quickly as possible to replace their departing workers, many of whom left in December, the busiest time of year for almost all businesses.

He believes that local supermarkets and tourism-related businesses were some of the worst hit and were not in a position to wait for local replacements, and so had already ensured that new expat workers were lined up.

The Newlands representative said that he was filing an FOI request to compare permit applications in the latter part of 2017 with 2016 to get an estimate of the turnover last year, in an effort to illustrate what he still believes was a “lost opportunity” to secure work for many of the long-term unemployed.

“The pensions office can’t tell us yet what the pension exodus numbers were, as the individuals that left in order to gain access to their pension won’t be able to apply for another two years,” he said. “It will be the number of permit applications that will tell us how many people left and the scale of the opportunity that was missed.”

A recent television report claimed that at the end of 2017 there were only 68 more applications from former workers seeking a pension refund than the end of 2016, and that this lack of applications rubbished the exodus theory.

But Suckoo pointed out that the law prevents people who have left the island from accessing the money until they have been away for two years, so it will be 2019 before the office will see the true impact and, more importantly, the number of vacancies created and the missed opportunity to tackle local unemployment.

