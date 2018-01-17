CIG accounts almost there after a decade of trying

(CNS): The auditor general has produced a report analysing the government’s financial accounts for the year ending June 2016 and for the first time since the accounting system changed in 2005, none of the 42 entities audited received an adverse or disclaimed opinion and 30 managed an unqualified one. But a number of long-term problems, such as the failure to state liabilities for civil servant benefits and deficiencies in internal controls, means public revenue reporting is not complete, leaving the consolidated accounts across government with an adverse audit opinion.

Nevertheless, after more than a decade the government is nearly there and Auditor General Sue Winspear said improvements were being made each year on the quality and timeliness of annual financial reporting.

“Progress in government financial reporting continues to be made, with 30 entities receiving an unqualified audit opinion in 2015/2016, the highest number yet, and there are no adverse or disclaimed entity audit opinions at all,” she said. “This is markedly better than only four years ago, when over half of all entities received either a qualified, adverse or disclaimed audit opinion.”

Winspear noted, “It is also pleasing that for the first time in 2015/2016, all government ministries, offices and portfolios, as well as many of government’s statutory authorities and government companies, produced an annual report to accompany their financial statements which helped contextualise and explain the financial results by telling the reader what they achieved for the money they have spent.”

She has made a series of recommendations to continue improving public financial reporting, including the formation of an Audit and Risk Committee to cover the business of core government ministries, further improvements in governance and internal controls, and strengthening functional leadership to make for a stronger, more efficient and effective public sector.

While the government’s independent auditor remains upbeat about the improvements in reporting standards, the much improved reporting has also painted a clearer picture of the problems government faces in some public services, such as health provision, which appears underfunded, and the increasing subsidies going into Cayman Airways.

Five statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) reported a loss, including the Cayman Turtle Centre, the Health Services Authority, Cayman Airways, the port, the housing trust and the maritime authority. Meanwhile, the home affairs ministry, which was under the premier’s area of responsibility, overspent on its budget, as did judicial services.

In her executive summary Winspear said that several SAGCs are showing signs of being “under significant financial strain”, challenging their ability to meet their obligations. She said government will have to act to either change policies, restructure business models or give more financial support if these entities are to continue providing the required services.

Check back to CNS later for more from the auditor general’s report.

Category: Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics