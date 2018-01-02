Christmas tree recycling begins island-wide

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has placed collection skips at six locations across Grand Cayman for the public to put their natural Christmas trees for the annual mulching programme. As well as reducing the waste going to the dump, the scheme gives gardeners a chance to collect free mulch after the trees are shredded. Residents are urged to remove all wires and ornaments from the trees before they are placed into collection bins.

The bins will be at the following locations until 19 January:

Ed Bush Stadium, West Bay

George Town Cricket Field

George Town Landfill public drop-off area

Spotts Dock

Entrance of Frank Sound Road

Front of George Dixon Park, East End

The Christmas trees will then be removed and shredded with the mulch available to the public at the George Town Cricket Field on Saturday, 20 January, from around 8 a.m. Mulch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and people are invited to come out early with shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch.

Meanwhile, as people clear up after the holidays, the DEH also reminded everyone that PET bottles, tin/aluminium cans, paper and cardboard, as well as glass can be deposited at the supermarket drop-off sites for recycling.

For more information contact DEH’s Solid Waste Unit on 949-8793 or email [email protected].

