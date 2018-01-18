Chief justice accuses CIG of ignoring judicial crisis

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie pulled no punches in his address at the 2018 Opening of the Grand Court Wednesday, when he criticised the government for failing to understand the constitutional crisis in the justice system and the urgent need for a new court-house. He has raised the issue almost every year because the current facilities cannot accommodate the number of cases coming before the courts. But yesterday Justice Smellie accused government of cutting the cash needed to buy land from the budget without explanation and failing to respond to his letter, despite a previous commitment to the project.

“This new and sudden demonstration of indifference by government can at best be seen as a failure to understand the true nature of the difficulties confronting the administration, as we struggle from year to year to ensure that people receive timely justice,” Cayman’s top judge said.

In a speech in which he spelled out the dire situation, he also said there was no point in giving his usual statistical analysis of case disposal.

“Given the prevailing circumstances… about the court building project, such a report, it seems to me, would be an exercise in futility. It is pointless discussing matters such as the rate of case disposal for the sake of reassuring the public that we can deliver justice in a timely fashion, while knowing that there are no plans in place which will allow us to continue to do so,” he said in a stark admission of the challenges face by judicial administration.

“Neither the government nor the public should be in any doubt what the consequences will be if we continue to fail to provide adequate court facilities,” the CJ said, noting that 100 Grand Court criminal cases and 674 summary cases had been carried over from 2017 into this year because of the crisis of court space.

During the Finance Committee meeting in November, legislators heard that the government had shelved the court-house project because the business cases outlined by PricewaterhouseCoppers were all too expensive. In his address, the chief justice explained that a decision had been made to revert to a less costly 2008 plan. But with government withdrawing funding and, apparently, its commitment to addressing the issue, the chief justice said he would have to make the case again for a court for the benefit of both government and the public.

After reading out a letter he sent to government in November about the pressing need to get the project off the ground, he told the court that government has still not responded to the correspondence, which was sent to both the premier and the finance minister, who were both sitting in the court as the CJ urged the Cabinet to do something. The letter pointed out that without a new facility the judiciary is in real danger of failing to fulfill its constitutional obligation to administer justice because they don’t have the room to do it.

In addition to the massive criminal case load, the chief justice noted the negative and embarrassing impact the lack of facilities was having on the international legal cases heard in Cayman. He said the present situation “betrays a lack of vision” by the government, as well as “a lamentable lack of appreciation for the importance to Cayman of the Courts’ ability to resolve, in a timely manner, the hundreds of complex international cases in the financial courts.

“Last year alone 286 such cases were filed. Unreasonable delay in the adjudication of any one of these cases could result in serious impairment to the reputation of the Islands as a leading financial center. I emphasise again this year how very real that potential embarrassment is becoming,” CJ Smellie stated, as he offered examples of the challenges the lack of facilities is creating.

He explained that in the year-long widely publicised trial of the AHAB case the parties had to foot the considerable bill themselves for the court to be refitted to accommodate the technical equipment and legal teams. In another financial trial, the parties had to pay to fit out a conference room at a local hotel so the case could be dealt with and avoid a costly postponement because there was not room in the official court facilities.

CJ Smellie added that it was not uncommon for lawyers appearing here who work around the world to express disbelief at the state of Cayman’s court facilities by comparison to competing jurisdictions. “They fairly describe our court facilities as ‘shabby, cramped and wholly inadequate’,” he said.

People choose to do business in Cayman, Smellie explained, largely because of the judicial system’s reputation for independence, integrity, incorruptibility and efficiency. But when hundreds of millions, or even billions, of dollars are at stake the current inefficiency becomes intolerable.

“Without in the slightest overstating the position, that is exactly the outcome soon to become the norm, unless the current attitude of governmental neglect is reversed,” he warned.

He said the criminal side was equally important, where trials and cases are constantly adjourned, bail hearings are being made in cramped offices over lunch, and hearings for violent offenders are held in insecure court rooms where defendants, juries, court staff and judges are all entering through the same door at the same time. He pointed out that during 2017 the only reason the courts had avoided complete gridlock was because of the hard work of staff and because of coordination using the new electronic court diary.

But Smellie urged government to get the project back on track and fund the land acquisition in this budget before the entire justice system grinds to a halt.

