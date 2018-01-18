Chief justice accuses CIG of ignoring judicial crisis
(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie pulled no punches in his address at the 2018 Opening of the Grand Court Wednesday, when he criticised the government for failing to understand the constitutional crisis in the justice system and the urgent need for a new court-house. He has raised the issue almost every year because the current facilities cannot accommodate the number of cases coming before the courts. But yesterday Justice Smellie accused government of cutting the cash needed to buy land from the budget without explanation and failing to respond to his letter, despite a previous commitment to the project.
“This new and sudden demonstration of indifference by government can at best be seen as a failure to understand the true nature of the difficulties confronting the administration, as we struggle from year to year to ensure that people receive timely justice,” Cayman’s top judge said.
In a speech in which he spelled out the dire situation, he also said there was no point in giving his usual statistical analysis of case disposal.
“Given the prevailing circumstances… about the court building project, such a report, it seems to me, would be an exercise in futility. It is pointless discussing matters such as the rate of case disposal for the sake of reassuring the public that we can deliver justice in a timely fashion, while knowing that there are no plans in place which will allow us to continue to do so,” he said in a stark admission of the challenges face by judicial administration.
“Neither the government nor the public should be in any doubt what the consequences will be if we continue to fail to provide adequate court facilities,” the CJ said, noting that 100 Grand Court criminal cases and 674 summary cases had been carried over from 2017 into this year because of the crisis of court space.
During the Finance Committee meeting in November, legislators heard that the government had shelved the court-house project because the business cases outlined by PricewaterhouseCoppers were all too expensive. In his address, the chief justice explained that a decision had been made to revert to a less costly 2008 plan. But with government withdrawing funding and, apparently, its commitment to addressing the issue, the chief justice said he would have to make the case again for a court for the benefit of both government and the public.
After reading out a letter he sent to government in November about the pressing need to get the project off the ground, he told the court that government has still not responded to the correspondence, which was sent to both the premier and the finance minister, who were both sitting in the court as the CJ urged the Cabinet to do something. The letter pointed out that without a new facility the judiciary is in real danger of failing to fulfill its constitutional obligation to administer justice because they don’t have the room to do it.
In addition to the massive criminal case load, the chief justice noted the negative and embarrassing impact the lack of facilities was having on the international legal cases heard in Cayman. He said the present situation “betrays a lack of vision” by the government, as well as “a lamentable lack of appreciation for the importance to Cayman of the Courts’ ability to resolve, in a timely manner, the hundreds of complex international cases in the financial courts.
“Last year alone 286 such cases were filed. Unreasonable delay in the adjudication of any one of these cases could result in serious impairment to the reputation of the Islands as a leading financial center. I emphasise again this year how very real that potential embarrassment is becoming,” CJ Smellie stated, as he offered examples of the challenges the lack of facilities is creating.
He explained that in the year-long widely publicised trial of the AHAB case the parties had to foot the considerable bill themselves for the court to be refitted to accommodate the technical equipment and legal teams. In another financial trial, the parties had to pay to fit out a conference room at a local hotel so the case could be dealt with and avoid a costly postponement because there was not room in the official court facilities.
CJ Smellie added that it was not uncommon for lawyers appearing here who work around the world to express disbelief at the state of Cayman’s court facilities by comparison to competing jurisdictions. “They fairly describe our court facilities as ‘shabby, cramped and wholly inadequate’,” he said.
People choose to do business in Cayman, Smellie explained, largely because of the judicial system’s reputation for independence, integrity, incorruptibility and efficiency. But when hundreds of millions, or even billions, of dollars are at stake the current inefficiency becomes intolerable.
“Without in the slightest overstating the position, that is exactly the outcome soon to become the norm, unless the current attitude of governmental neglect is reversed,” he warned.
He said the criminal side was equally important, where trials and cases are constantly adjourned, bail hearings are being made in cramped offices over lunch, and hearings for violent offenders are held in insecure court rooms where defendants, juries, court staff and judges are all entering through the same door at the same time. He pointed out that during 2017 the only reason the courts had avoided complete gridlock was because of the hard work of staff and because of coordination using the new electronic court diary.
But Smellie urged government to get the project back on track and fund the land acquisition in this budget before the entire justice system grinds to a halt.
Category: Courts, Crime, Government Finance, Politics
How does it compare with Jamaica, Justice Smellie?
Dart will offer to build a court house on his land and in doing so then have influence of the judiciary also.. Just wait and see.
If the Chief justice is not being listened too, he should lift all the LA’s immunities and hold them in contempt of court. That might get their attention. There may also be a strong case for requesting a judicial review of Lodge activity affecting the courts and their activities.
Someone put some coal in Alden’s fists, diamonds are forever
Diogenes
Improved case management would help. Tolerating unprepared lawyers and their failures to meet regular deadlines seems to be a time-wasting problem.
The Chief Justice is absolutely right. Because Justice delayed is Justice denied, the courts should not be blamed if rapists, murderers, and others are simply set free back on to the streets due to technicalities arising from delays in a determination of their cases. Alden, and his party, will bear that responsibility.
Hew will also bear the responsibility when the funds stop being registered here because in the event of a dispute, the courts cannot resolve issues in a timely manner.
The PPM’s motto should really be “self before country”
If a new court house is projected to cost $146-177 million which seems astronomical can the public imagine what the total TURN KEY final costs of the proposed cruise berthing facility will be to the Cayman Islands Government and tax paying public?
It’s important to remember the Outline Business Case originally estimated the costs of the project to be around $150million but with the new design and pilings or dredging into the deeper waters one can anticipate that the cruise berthing project will costs far more that $350 million.
However, the PPM led UNITY government seem prepared to move ahead with that cruise berthing project no matter the costs whether it is financial, environmental or social to the people of the Cayman Islands. If funding is a concern which seems responsible enough surely the proposed dock project to primarily benefit a handful of GT retail merchants should not be a priority either at that cost of over $350million. So what is the rush for the Premier, Deputy Premier, Cabinet and the UNITY government?
Also, why does every project undertaken by government cost over $100million and eventually costs the country double or triple the projected costs? For example look at the Clifton Hunter High School which cost $110m for a public high school. What are the people in government and running the country thinking? Where does all this money come from the pay for the opulence?
If the cost is really over CI$150,000,000.00 for a new court house the Chief Justice is delusional and should have his head checked out ASAP. The handling of Tempura demonstrated serious shortcomings while the Tara Rivers decision was piss poor so there is a now a consistent theme of poor judgement on the record.
Also whomever came up with the design and specs for the new court house at that price and thinks this is appropriate needs to be fired by CIG or sent to Dr. Lockhart for observation. WTF
It would seem the DPP clog the courts with weak cases that should never have proceeded to trial. Downstream there is the overloaded, not fit for habitation prison issue, and upstream a chronically absent and disengaged police force. Pick your poison mister court man. A lot of the criminal cases would be solved by regular police deployment in communities, upsetting current risk expectations, and discouraging opportunistic crime, and the resulting logjam of caseloads.
