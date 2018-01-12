Cayman logs new record for stay-over guests
(CNS): The number of people who visited the Cayman Islands in 2017 reached record highs, the tourism department confirmed Thursday as it released the complete arrival figures for 2017. For the first time in the islands’ tourism history the numbers broke through the 400,000 mark for people flying into the islands for a visit. Meanwhile, down at the dock the year ended with the best cruise passenger arrival numbers for twelve years. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said those who played a role in attracting visitors to the destination should be “extraordinarily proud of their efforts”.
Last year 418,403 stay-over visitors came to Cayman, an 8.55% increase on 2016, and another 1,728,444 cruisers came to the islands on more than 570 ships. The statistics show that from June through until the end of the year, air arrivals topped all past recorded statistics. In December more than 49,000 stay-over visitors arrived, well over 21% more than December 2016 and 20.8% higher than the previous record-holding December of 2014.
The growth in this year-end tourism was fuelled by numbers from key markets in North America. The US Northeast region alone delivered nearly 3,000 additional visitors year over year, making it the top performing region of 2017, and there was a near 38% increase on people coming from the Midwest region in December.
Kirkconnell said it was his ministry’s mandate to boost visitor growth but stressed that it was a collective effort that made the success. “I encourage all of us in the tourism industry and its auxiliary partners to use this accomplishment as a springboard for even greater success in 2018,” he added.
Throughout the year numbers increased from the United States by more than 13% and from Canada by 6% and there was incremental growth in burgeoning markets, such as Latin America, which saw a total increase of 22.61%.
Ministry officials credited the tourism department’s “diversified marketing plan” with the growth, resulting from the implementation of initiatives like the “Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee” and promotional events, such as the meal kit delivery service in the United States, which is inspired by some of the most talented Cayman Islands’ chefs, tempting culinary tourists.
Cayman Vows magazine, aimed at couples and wedding planners, featured Caymanian Grace Gealey and her husband, Trai Byers, on the cover. The celebrity couple later became the face of the Cayman Islands’ destination ad campaign launched in October.
“Through strategic marketing initiatives from the Department of Tourism and strong, cohesive
relationships with our tourism partners, together we have been able to achieve unprecedented growth in arrivals to the Cayman Islands in 2017,” said Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, noting that her global teams’ drive to be “fearless innovators” in marketing broke visitor volume records.
In 2018 the national flag carrier, Cayman Airways, will celebrate its 50th anniversary and the airline remains an important tool in pushing up stay-over tourism.
“Aviation is the catalyst to driving visitation. With increased seats available, travellers have more opportunities to select their preferred airline itinerary. The Cayman Islands will offer over 10 non-stop flight options; this is an excellent opening to 2018 for all stakeholders in the Cayman Islands tourism industry,” the DoT said.
While tourism officials were delighted with the air arrival numbers, they were largely silent on the 12-year high for cruise arrivals in 2017. Last year 1,728,444 cruise passengers docked in George Town compared with 2016 last year. More than 221,000 people visited by ship in December alone following of a record-breaking November.
While the weather impacted some months this year, pushing down visitor numbers, the year-end figure calls into question the government’s insistence that the cruise industry is collapsing over a lack of berthing facilities.
I am just waiting for the news conference from our PM and his sidekick jeweller abandoning the plans for the jewellers much loved cruise pier due to the fact all the megaships can dock and use tenders
So how about a nice new port, upgrade the infrastructure and the one or two attractions this island has to offer tourists and put out to tender (excuse the pun) for a company to provide fast sleek 21st century boats to rapidly tender our cruise ship tourists.
Ps you might even save a few hundred million.
The case for stayover (luxury) tourism is strong, as is the injection into the local economy from annual spend. Mysteriously absent from Mr Kirkconnel’s speech however, were the (bargain basement) cruise visitors annual spend which I suspect fades in comparison. Fact is stayovers spend big money in Cayman, whereas cruise passengers are mostly on all inclusive cruises, meaning they eat, drink, shop, etc. on the ship and spend pocket money in Cayman. The stayovers buy the diamonds and come back to buy property. At the very best only a handful of cruise ship passengers spend big money on land. Most blew their budget getting on the boat in the first place.
Build our dock!
I’m just going to say great! Good news. Happy and prosperous new year. Those of you who wish to find the downside may now proceed.
How will gowermint justify the dock project after these record results?
Moses and Alden will need to get creative with the plan now since the ships keep bringing passengers in record numbers after all their cayman needs a dock nonsense!!
According to Moses’ speech, they will have it by 2023!
i think this article did not factor in the re-routing of ships after the hurricane damage to other countries. it would be interesting to see the figures in breakdown by quarters.
That’s the last straw hat. We need that dock NOW!
Easy deh waterfront souvenir store owner
Definitely!
Dear PPM Government
Cayman does not need an expensive cruise berthing facility. The evidence is in the record number of cruise passengers that continue to visit Cayman just look at the data provided by the Ministry of Tourism.
Please do not spend money on an unnecessary project just to satisfy some retail merchants and place the country in massive debt when there are so many other priorities and now you have proof that the cruise lines love to visit and will continue to call into the Cayman Islands because it is the best stop on the cruise intinery.
We really need to work a lot harder at making the tourist feel welcome and enjoy their vacation so that they will have a positive memorable experience and want to return each year. Our tourist attractions need a big boosting up with more written information and other historic facts for our visitors. Sadly some of the sites that the tourist stop at are in need of a face lift, such as Hell and the Wreck of the Ten Sails site. This latter site is a very dangerous site to walk around with the uneven and rocky surface causing numerous tourist to fall and injure themselves. The unsightly chunks of concrete that is supposed to represent the 6 sailors who died are, lets say a little disgraceful to look at. The trees and foliage is over grown. Water settles at the entrance and chickens are roosting out front creating a “fowl” odour. The sea coast on the North East part of island is no longer visible as the old birch trees have now grown in some cases out in the side of the road and up to the electrical wires. This coastline used to be a favourite sightseeing tour but with the coast now overgrown it is a rather boring tedious drive. It seems like I am full of complaints, but I see too much complacency in the administration.
Looks like the usual commenters could not care less.
In order to encourage continued growth in the stay over sector, we should build a cruise berthing facility
100%
Caymanians, please take note.
There is tremendous opportunity to partake in this pie of stay-over tourism.
An extra $3,000.00 every month is easily attainable.
Speaking from personal experience, it is not very difficult to upgrade or convert a family-owned property to the CIG / DOT required standard to list on AirBnb, TripAdvisor, Expedia, etc.
Also, bookings are easily managed via smartphone apps so you can do everything from the comfort of your everyday life.
Visitors are actively searching for these types of properties over traditional hotels and condos.
It is a new day in global travel, and although the above is barely mentioned in our official circles, for obvious reasons, many of us are sitting on “silver mines” without realising.
Key amenities to bear in mind;
Air conditioning
WiFi availability
Parking space
Functional kitchen (a simple supply of bread, juice, milk, coffee and tea goes a long way!)
Television
Sofa bed
Hammocks
Outside leisure areas, e.g. set of tables and chairs under the tree (tourists WANT to be in the warm sunshine, as opposed to us wanting to be in A/C comfort)
Crib, children’s equipment
Snorkeling equipment
Paddleboard (big plus nowadays)
Contact DOT and enquire about how to get your property registered.
*Siblings, rather than squabbling over dearly departed mom’s home – combine resources, upgrade, and convert into a profitable and appreciating asset – use that income to fund (all) your kids’ university expenses.
Grannie will smile down on you from heaven.
DO NOT SELL YOUR CAYMAN PROPERTY! Turn it into an investment instead.
Good luck,
– Whodatis
…forgot the eggs!
– Who
😉
Who, that is the best comment you have possibly ever written, positive, upbeat and sound advice. Wish you could do more like that!
He really wants that cruise ship pier with tunnels leading to the jewelry stores so bad .
Tell Mr Kirkconnell to focus on the stay over Tourist they are the ones that leaves money for everyone and in the Economy and forget about the cruise ship pier .
Congrats yes! But we must keep in mind that Cayman is very small and so can handle only a finite quantity before quality suffers. Infrastructure needs such as new Airport expansion are very good. But especially garbage collection / disposal must be addressed urgently because if left as is currently will leave a very negative impression and will undo all progress made.
And I do not think increasing cruise visitors by building proposed port will help Cayman as a whole. Too many cruise visitors will require ever increasing infrastructure costs. And the popular tourist sites such as seven mile beach and stingray city / sandbar are already over capacity on a full cruise day. This does not give a good impression to stay over visitors especially who spend far more per visit than cruise visitors.
