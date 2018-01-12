Cayman logs new record for stay-over guests

(CNS): The number of people who visited the Cayman Islands in 2017 reached record highs, the tourism department confirmed Thursday as it released the complete arrival figures for 2017. For the first time in the islands’ tourism history the numbers broke through the 400,000 mark for people flying into the islands for a visit. Meanwhile, down at the dock the year ended with the best cruise passenger arrival numbers for twelve years. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said those who played a role in attracting visitors to the destination should be “extraordinarily proud of their efforts”.

Last year 418,403 stay-over visitors came to Cayman, an 8.55% increase on 2016, and another 1,728,444 cruisers came to the islands on more than 570 ships. The statistics show that from June through until the end of the year, air arrivals topped all past recorded statistics. In December more than 49,000 stay-over visitors arrived, well over 21% more than December 2016 and 20.8% higher than the previous record-holding December of 2014.

The growth in this year-end tourism was fuelled by numbers from key markets in North America. The US Northeast region alone delivered nearly 3,000 additional visitors year over year, making it the top performing region of 2017, and there was a near 38% increase on people coming from the Midwest region in December.

Kirkconnell said it was his ministry’s mandate to boost visitor growth but stressed that it was a collective effort that made the success. “I encourage all of us in the tourism industry and its auxiliary partners to use this accomplishment as a springboard for even greater success in 2018,” he added.

Throughout the year numbers increased from the United States by more than 13% and from Canada by 6% and there was incremental growth in burgeoning markets, such as Latin America, which saw a total increase of 22.61%.

Ministry officials credited the tourism department’s “diversified marketing plan” with the growth, resulting from the implementation of initiatives like the “Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee” and promotional events, such as the meal kit delivery service in the United States, which is inspired by some of the most talented Cayman Islands’ chefs, tempting culinary tourists.

Cayman Vows magazine, aimed at couples and wedding planners, featured Caymanian Grace Gealey and her husband, Trai Byers, on the cover. The celebrity couple later became the face of the Cayman Islands’ destination ad campaign launched in October.

“Through strategic marketing initiatives from the Department of Tourism and strong, cohesive

relationships with our tourism partners, together we have been able to achieve unprecedented growth in arrivals to the Cayman Islands in 2017,” said Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, noting that her global teams’ drive to be “fearless innovators” in marketing broke visitor volume records.

In 2018 the national flag carrier, Cayman Airways, will celebrate its 50th anniversary and the airline remains an important tool in pushing up stay-over tourism.

“Aviation is the catalyst to driving visitation. With increased seats available, travellers have more opportunities to select their preferred airline itinerary. The Cayman Islands will offer over 10 non-stop flight options; this is an excellent opening to 2018 for all stakeholders in the Cayman Islands tourism industry,” the DoT said.

While tourism officials were delighted with the air arrival numbers, they were largely silent on the 12-year high for cruise arrivals in 2017. Last year 1,728,444 cruise passengers docked in George Town compared with 2016 last year. More than 221,000 people visited by ship in December alone following of a record-breaking November.

While the weather impacted some months this year, pushing down visitor numbers, the year-end figure calls into question the government’s insistence that the cruise industry is collapsing over a lack of berthing facilities.

Category: Business, Tourism