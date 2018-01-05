Cayman cools down as chilly weather comes south

(CNS): Experts at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service have explained that while Cayman has a tropical climate, we are positioned far enough north to be affected by the current cold fronts in the United States. With snow as far south as Florida, the nip in the air that everyone is enjoying right now in Cayman is as a result of that same surge of cooler air from the continental North America, which has pushed south into the western to the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The passage of these types of cold front systems, which usually produce fresh to strong north to northeast winds and rough seas, can last up to a week. This current cold snap is producing fresh northeasterly winds, which will keep temperatures lower than usual for the next few days.

With climate change deniers seizing on the extreme cold weather in the US as some kind of proof that global warning is a hoax, many scientists have waded in to explain that 2017 ended as one of the top three warmest years on record. And while certain parts of America face some of the coldest weather for years, other areas have been experiencing significantly higher than average temperatures, and just a few weeks ago California was consumed by wildfires.

For the latest local weather forecast visit the CINWS here and see a full explanation of cold fronts here: NWS Public Education Topics – Cold fronts

