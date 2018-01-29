Car thieves make off with Honda

(CNS): Police are appealing for help tracking down the latest stolen Honda. The 1998 Silver Integra, registration #125-885, was stolen on Saturday evening from where the owner had left it parked along the West Bay Road in the George Town area. The car was reported missing at 8:40pm, when the owner returned to the spot where it had been parked at around 3pm Saturday.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police