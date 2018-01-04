CAL waives change fees in face of US freeze

(CNS): Cayman Airways has announced that due to the snow storm that is impacting the northeast United States, the airline is temporarily permitting passengers on New York flights to make voluntary changes to their itinerary without a change fee and fare difference charges. In a press release Thursday, CAL said the waiver only applies for passengers who have been ticketed on or before 3 January for travel between Grand Cayman and New York (JFK) from 4-5 January, as long as travel is rescheduled by 5 January for the same cabin and between the same cities.

The new travel dates must occur between 6-12 January. Changes are subject to availability, and tickets will be voided in cases of no-show, the airline said.

For more information, affected customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA).

Category: Local News