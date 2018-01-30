Bush files US action to see BOT adviser’s emails

(CNS): The speaker of the Legislative Assembly is not giving up on his efforts to sue government for what he has always maintained were trumped-up charges designed to drum him out of office when he was premier. Lawyers acting for McKeeva Bush have filed an application in Florida’s Southern District court asking for a subpoena to be served on Larry Covington, the UK’s overseas territories security adviser, who is based in Miami.

Bush is seeking emails between Covington and officials in Cayman and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London relating to his 2014 case when he was tried and acquitted of accusations that he misused a government credit card.

Bush was acquitted of all eleven charges after it became clear during the course of the trial that there was no government policy to prevent officials using their cards for personal purchases provided that the funds were repaid. Bush had used his government credit card, along with several others, to withdraw cash while gambling in US casinos on a number of occasions but he had given blank cheques to his administrative staff to cover personal expenses charged on the government card.

During the trial some correspondence was read into the record that implied that the governor at the time, Duncan Taylor, then police commissioner David Baines and FCO officials had interfered in the case. Bush has always claimed that the FCO wanted him out of office and they were seeking a way to unseat him.

Bush, now speaker of the House, believes that they pursued the prosecution against him maliciously to not only remove him as premier but to prevent him from running for office again or to undermine his chances of winning the 2013 election if he did.

Having failed to get from officials here the documents that he believes exist and will support his case against the CIG, Bush is now seeking to access correspondence between Covington and UK officials, including the governor and the police commissioner when they were based in Cayman or FCO officials in London, directly from Covington with the help of the US authorities.

At the time Bush was investigated regarding the accusations of the credit card misuse he was also under investigation for other potential financial crimes, but none of those investigations ever progressed to charges. He was arrested in connection with an explosives importation case, where he had asked government officials to release seized explosives for a local quarry. While the owner was prosecuted and fined for importing dynamite without the correct permits, Bush was never charged.

CNS has contacted Bush for comment but he has not responded.

Accusations were also made against Bush during this time about improper financial transactions relating to cash he received from landowner Stan Thomas in 2004. Correspondence released into the public domain showed that the cash appeared to be over the zoning of land. Bush claimed the money he received had nothing to do with zoning and was in connection with a legitimate real estate transaction but his personal assistant had made a mistake regarding the details.

In addition, Bush faced an investigation over his failure to follow the proper process when he circumvented the Central Tenders Committee in relation to a loan he had negotiated with Cohen & Co, a New York finance company. Even though the deal fell through, it formed part of another anti-corruption investigation that also looked into a $1m fee, which appeared to come from the New York financiers paid to a Jamaican university that was due to bestow an honorary PhD on Bush. Questions were also raised about a Cohen connection to Bush’s plan to sell the Government Administration Building to address the government’s public finance problems in 2012.

The latest move in Bush’s legal claim that the authorities here were on a witch hunt with the intention of deliberately removing and keeping him from future office comes amid speculation that, having taken the speaker’s chair in the current administration, he was dropping the law suit. But Bush is nevertheless pressing ahead with the legal action.

It remains unclear, however, whether or not the law suit filed by Premier Alden McLaughlin against his new political ally has been dropped. McLaughlin filed an action suing Bush for libel, slander and defamation after the then opposition leader accused McLaughlin of also being part of the conspiracy to bring him down — something the premier vociferously denied.

The court filings regarding Bush’s efforts to subpoena can be searched at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida case number 1:18-mc-20228-JEM William McKeeva Bush.

