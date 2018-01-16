Bodden Town robber admits list of crimes

(CNS): Gerado George Connolly (26) from Bodden Town has pleaded guilty to a list of crimes associated with a stick-up at a grocery store in Anton Bodden Drive last summer. Connolly admitted the robbery, in which he stole cash, phones and personal possessions from the store owner and customers. He admitted having a loaded adapted flare gun, stealing the store owner’s car and damage to property after he crashed the stolen getaway vehicle.

Connolly, who is expected to be sentenced in March, is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years because crown experts said the loaded flare-gun was capable of firing.

The robbery took place at the Lookout mini-mart in Bodden Town in the afternoon of 13 June last year. Connolly made his escape in the shop owner’s Ford Explorer but police were soon on his trail. He was tracked by the police helicopter and ground patrol before he crashed the vehicle in Breakers, where he was arrested.

Connolly was remanded in custody on Friday after he entered his four guilty pleas, and social inquiry and victim impact reports were ordered by the presiding judge.

