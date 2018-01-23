Auditor general warns SAGCs are under strain

(CNS): Well over half of all statutory authorities and government companies that are managed as autonomous public sector entities are running at a loss and under considerable strain, the auditor general has warned. Sue Winspear said more than eight SACGs had ended the last five years with deficits in contravention of the Public Management and Finance Law. She said this raised questions about their business models and the current government policy. At the end of the 2016 financial year, five SAGCs had ended the 12-month period with a deficit, she said.

While it has been well documented that some entities, such as the Cayman Turtle Centre and Cayman Airways, receive massive cash injections from the public purse to keep afloat, they also ended this year with deficits, and Winspear has raised concerns about the financial viability of many more of these semi-independent public entities.

In her latest comprehensive review of where government stands regarding its financial reporting, Winspear issued a warning that several SAGCs are facing challenges when it comes to meeting their obligations to deliver public services. She warned that several are in need of restructuring or government must adapt its policy.

While the turtle centre and CAL remain entirely dependent on government financial support to stay in business, Winspear also pointed to the Cayman Islands Development Bank. She said that it had a loan delinquency rate of more than 52% at the end of the last financial period, undermining its ability to carry out is primary functions to support and facilitate business to boost the economy.

Winspear also raised concerns about the Health Services Authority. At the end of 2016 the outstanding debt was more than the HSA actually collected over the year, and despite improvements in its financial situation, she warned that the authority’s debt situation remains a challenge.

Meanwhile, the high operating costs and the continuing sale of houses at a loss, which amounted to more than a million dollars at the end of 2016, is placing the National Housing Development Trust in jeopardy. In order for it to stay open and manage the government’s affordable housing project, the public purse will have to continue injecting significant amounts of cash, the auditor said in her report.

Although the port authority is currently profitable, the auditor said that more than $32 million of liabilities relating to employee healthcare is unfunded and measures will need to be put in place to address this in the coming years.

When it comes to public pensions, the auditor also warned that the defined benefit fund of the public sector pension would be depleted in six years if the payments into the fund are not increased and that the parliamentary pension plan is severely underfunded.

