Alleged PR scam took almost $2M from victim

(CNS): Judith Douglas (52) pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of obtaining property by deception in an alleged massive permanent residency scam on one victim. Douglas has denied conning an overseas worker out of $1,946,437 after falsely representing that it was for permanent residency, Caymanian status and a Cayman passport over a five year period. Following the not guilty plea, the court bailed Douglas until trial, which will take place later this year.

Category: Courts, Crime