Airport shops closed as upgrade moves on

(CNS): As work continues to redevelop and expand Owen Roberts International Airport, the retail and duty-free concessions in the original terminal have been closed to accommodate the renovations. The Runaway Bar in the Departures Hall is still operating but there will be no other shops open until the summer, when the new concessions will be phased in, according to a release from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA). The airport is also redirecting foot traffic to facilitate works now taking place in the north arch zone.

“We have cordoned off a large section of entry and exit points of the terminal with external fencing to detour foot traffic toward ‘safe’ and accessible areas,” officials said in a brief update Monday. “Departing passengers must now enter the terminal through the new check-in hall’s vestibule doors to gain access to all airlines.” Visitors to the airport meeting with CIAA or airline personnel must also enter this way.

The CIAA said that a second lane in short-term parking has been completed for exiting the airport. Officials urged the public to pay attention to directional signs around the terminal building.

The government is also introducing a new fast-track scheme for passengers arriving from Miami at peak times when landing in Cayman and will be holding a press briefing tomorrow to reveal the details. This new arrangement with the United States will enhance intelligence cooperation and improve the experience of passengers.

