Woman raped on Seven Mile Beach
(CNS) Police are investigating a report of a rape which happened early Saturday morning, 2 December, on Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. Initially reported as a sexual assault, the RCIPS said Monday that the woman was the victim of a stranger rape. The police have not said whether the woman is a resident or a visitor but she was walking alone, north of the Public Beach area, when she was approached by a man she did not know and attacked. No other information or a description of the suspect has yet been released.
Police said the Family Support Unit is assisting CID with the investigation into the matter and ensuring that all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. The woman has been released from the hospital, where she was treated after the attack.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Women can carry hairspray/sports heat spray/bug spray in their bags or on their person legally and use this when necessary for self-defense. I assure you, someone with a face full of RAID will back off and it might give you a crucial few seconds or minutes to get help or get away.
I also meant to say of course that this and all cases of rape are appalling attacks not just physically but psychologically, and I hope the perpetrator is found. My suggestion above is in response to those who are bemoaning the lack of legislation allowing the possession of pepper spray in Cayman.
I wonder if DoT is paying attention to these RAPE HEADLINES that have gone world wide and the Tourist season is just starting . Two more cases like this and you’re going to hear People calling to cancel their vacation reservations.
Cayman Government better get a handle on the crime or the Islands are going to suffer big time .
Residents of Cayman
If you would like to make a difference in Cayman, speak to your representatives in the LA, especially if they are in the Opposition, reach out to them on Facebook, go to their offices or call them if you have their numbers.
The PPM has already basically decided this is something they are not interested in addressing (seeing as they have the ability to pass legislation unilaterally and have not thus far) but if the Opposition can unify around this issue and speak out publicly their could be real change i.e a change in the law to allow for non lethal self defense such as tasers and pepper spray. While I am not naive and realize that self defense tools will not completely eliminate this issue it has to be better than doing nothing.
There is no reason why people shouldn’t be able to reasonably defend themselves, as long as they don’t have a violent criminal history or a history of substance abuse or mental health issues they should be able to legally purchase the tools from a government approved entity, origination or agency.
I intend to speak to my representative personally in the coming weeks,
I urge other to do the same, go prepared with the issues you would like addressed and examples of solutions in other jurisdictions.
I would urge you to put this at the top of your list
If your representative is elected in GT, WB or the sister islands I would suggest something along the lines of “if you do not support and facilitate debate on this topic followed by government action in the forms new policy and legislation, I will refrain from voting for you (or your party) in future.” The same can be said to opposition members if they seem apprehensive or unconcerned. Being clear and exact on what you expect from your elected representatives is the key.
Persons like Alva Suckoo and Kenneth Bryan who barely won their seats are prime targets as well, they don’t have the comfort, confidence and mandate to ignore anyone in their constituencies every vote counts for them.
Diogenes never did find an honest man, but maybe if enough of us hold up our lamps, we might be able to find an honest MLA
Diogenes of Cayman
Here we go again…negative ,negative.kenneth won by a 35 as far as I heard.but what the difference he is a caring human,I believe will stand for what’s right for his people ,votes,votes .what the heck is the big deal? And so is suckoo.
This is the diogenes i like! Lets legalize Tasers that once they are used, they contact police. Maybe even some life alerts. Or Customs should allow us to bring in “sexual aid” toys for people that obviously need to relieve themselves. Something… Anything!
Thia would only give criminals a legal way to carrt weapons
Sorry I forgot the criminals are so concerned with following the laws that we have now, right?
Giving people nonlethal self defense tools is not the same as arming criminals, yes criminals will get their hands on them as well, but seeing as the criminals already have guns its a non issue for me.
If the government regulates who can purchase the self defense items legally then it should be a minimal number of persons with ill intent that acquire them.
It isn’t a foolproof plan and I’m sure the CIG would find some way to cock it up, but one of the main points of my original comment is that it is better than doing nothing and clearly the current system does not offer enough protections to the law abiding citizens especially the average woman who is genetically disadvantaged and a potential target when compared to the average man.
(before I catch heat for bringing that up, take a breath, look up sexual dimorphism in humans and calm down)
Diogenes
Meanwhile CoP was busy this weekend or late last week, with lawmakers, finding ways to turn a blind eye to the off road motorcycle lawbreakers who recently broke multiple traffic laws.
Maybe if we can get enough other categories of lawbreakers together in a large enough number we can have more laws ignored…and even a place provided to break said laws?
Maybe also if a large enough number of us that have been victimized or terrorized by criminal element, get on the street (March) we can get some real Police action?
Agree.It was a riot. They want to legalize it?
I guess women should carry condoms and ask the rapists to use them since they aren’t allowed to carry pepper spray?
What say you COP?
CoP has nothing to do with the legislation preventing non lethal self defense methods such as pepper spray and tasers, talk to the MLAs, AG or Governor
If you honestly think that is going to happen good luck, not even allowed to carry pocket knives around without good reason
4.45 an idiotic comment.
Scumbag! Lock him away and melt the keys for his cell
Easy to say but he has to be caught and successfully prosecuted first.
Perhaps I’m going out on a limb here but here goes With the info supplied to the area of the incident one has to question whether this could be accredited indirectly to Dart developing and permission given for such developments. Before the Kimpton the West Bay Rd was a busy thoroughfare, With such traffic any would be assailant I’m sure would think twice before attacking their victim. What has happened down by the Kimpton is not too far removed from the rich/poor divides amongst our worlds cities, – look North out of your luxury Kimpton suite to see a deserted road in disrepair and vegetation gone wild on a once popular drive. Look South if you can beyond the deck chairs and see if you recognize anyone or see families that go to public beach anymore.
Can we blame Dart, the Kimpton and the CPA for this incident, – absolutely not, but we should question how the current development which is inorganic to Caymans growth may be influencing the rich poor divide and the possible related consequences and abandonment of once staple family Island destinations we visted.
My mind suffers with this poor lady, and my stomach turns – I hope she will at some point be able to permit this travesty to filter itself away in that she’s able to continue as close as she can as she did before, – a very sad day.
Rape has nothing to do with wealth
That’s not what they said…
A genuinely valid comment, what is disturbing however are the profiles of ‘stranger rape assailants.
It should be noted that in the above whilst perhaps a little unclear, there wasn’t mention of an assailants financial status, – the distinction between upscale developments and the neighboring areas left to deteriorate creating a favorable environment for the assailant was.
Wow, are you really that clueless? Do you want to know why families, like mine, no longer go to Public Beach? It is because it is a complete DUMP, with garbage strewn all over the beach, piles of broken down beach chairs which block any view of the water, unlicenced vendors selling all kinds of junk, ladies offering massages. This falls clearly in the lap of CIG for their completely spineless approach to enforcing law and order at Public Beach.
Interesting, whilst your reasoning for not goingto Public Beach (although completely justified) differs from mine in that it simply isn’t that accessible as it used to be, there seems to be a recognition that the state/character of Public Beach differs vastly from that of before developed. Whilst the rogue vendors were beginning to encroach before development I don’t believe it would have reached the mess of where it is now simply for not having the expanse of area in which to spread themselves out on. Who’s dropped the ball here is still an ongoing debate but it can’t argued it would be the same now as it was prior to the road diverted.
……..and yet women STILL cannot carry capsicum (pepper) spray. Something you can purchase almost anywhere in other countries.
I wish justice for the woman who was raped, and I hope she can somehow regain her autonomy and former peace.
I wish we had a provision in the law for neutering of these animals.
Not in UK or her territories.
How can we help with so little information? Was the victim young or old, black or white, coming from what direction? What time “early?” after the beach bars closed at 1AM going to her car or hotel or at 8AM when there were tourists/people doing a sunrise beach walk? That vague timeline is not helping any witnesses. Description of the attacker?
I think information about the attacker instead of the victim would be more helpful!
It is not important to know the description of the victim. Has absolutely nothing to do with the attacker. Next thing you’ll be asking is ‘what was she wearing’…
What they meant by ‘description of the victim’ is ‘did I see that person in a blue blouse (or whatever) when I drove by? If so did I see anything else I can report?’ – Leaving aside the debate on the ‘right’ information to give out when asking for help, can we agree that more information is needed so to help the public help?
The amount of sexual predators in this small island is staggering. They rape everything from adults to kids to even animals!
It’s almost like there are sexual predators everywhere in the world and we have been lulled into a false sense of security on Cayman, just like with the warnings from the police every so often “lock and secure your cars” “secure your homes during the holidays”
Those are things that people should be doing every day not just because of the holidays or because the police tell them to
We need to bring back Hanging, sooner than later. Shit families are ruining this country.
I never heard of rape on the 7mile beach before in my life , but I know that alot of consenual sex was made . Things are getting really bad people .
With the ever increasing serious crime on a daily basis, who in their right mind is going to want to vacation here!
Everywhere in the WORLD has serious crime every minute! The crime in Cayman is nowhere near to what goes on outside of our jurisdiction yet people still travel to those places so why would it stop anyone from vacationing here? When you travel abroad you yourself have to be vigilant at all times and that should go for everyone who lives here and visits.
This is the tipping point, when will the Governor, CIG and RCIP step up and protect the population and not give excuses for the criminals. When I moved to Cayman 25 years ago, I would not think twice about walking the beach alone at night. Now I really don’t want to be on the road after 9pm, let alone on the beach. My heart goes out to the victim, we have to stand up now and take back our islands. Start with the lawless gong show that exists already on Public Beach, this is not Cancun.
How many more anti-Tourism headlines will it take for there to be regular visible police patrol on our streets and main beach? It doesn’t make any commercial sense to continue to ignore the developed opportunistic crime problem we have. We should have officers deployed and ready to respond at every mile marker in the Cayman Islands. Such an easy task, yet the inexcusable dereliction continues.
You already have more police per person than any other country in the world. It is not Police patrols that you need but figuring out why such a tiny country on a tiny rock has so many rapists, molesters and abusers? Animals cruelty is also rampant.
As for police, what Is the state of the ponies sodomies investigation?
Why you don’t demand press conferences where your government and police keep you informed on the investigations of such crimes? Media reports about a crime and everybody goes about their lives as if nothing happened. If police is unable to solve crimes HERE, may be they hire wrong people?
Sorry if the average person has more important things to worry about than assaults on horses, it is a travesty yes and should be investigated, but my boss doesn’t breathe over my shoulder reminding me to do my job why should the people have to in the case of the police
I expect them to do their jobs whether we are watching or not
Not for lack of personnel…they’re just not deployed on duty, and performance (or lack of) doesn’t seem to matter!
Not sure if you bother to read the paper, but every day there is reporting about cases going through court, burglaries, firearm cases, rapes, occasionally a murder, lots of domestic violence and frequent child abuse. Do you think those cases get to the courts on their own? There was a police officer responding, a detective investigating, a prosecutor prosecuting, a judge judging. For Chrissake, stop blaming every last thing on the police and the judicial system. Northward is bursting, the courts are swamped. You’re going to have to challenge yourself and look closer. So, when you do decide to read the paper and educate yourself a bit better, read about the cases themselves, and the losers who are in the dock. Most of them were raised here, and have been engaged in thuggery for a while. Many of them are drug addicts. A lot of them were given chances to improve, too often given bail and go out and keep offending. Police and teachers are the ones with the mop and broom, always cleaning up the mess when parents and society fail. Yet it is those very parents and society that love to point their fingers at them.
There are some sick people out there.
