Woman raped on Seven Mile Beach
(CNS) Police are investigating a report of a rape which happened early Saturday morning, 2 December, on Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. Initially reported as a sexual assault, the RCIPS said Monday that the woman was the victim of a stranger rape. The police have not said whether the woman is a resident or a visitor but she was walking alone, north of the Public Beach area, when she was approached by a man she did not know and attacked. No other information or a description of the suspect has yet been released.
Police said the Family Support Unit is assisting CID with the investigation into the matter and ensuring that all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. The woman has been released from the hospital, where she was treated after the attack.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Now do we want to alienate and/or strong arm rapists?
……..and yet women STILL cannot carry capsicum (pepper) spray. Something you can purchase almost anywhere in other countries.
I wish justice for the woman who was raped, and I hope she can somehow regain her autonomy and former peace.
I wish we had a provision in the law for neutering of these animals.
How can we help with so little information? Was the victim young or old, black or white, coming from what direction? What time “early?” after the beach bars closed at 1AM going to her car or hotel or at 8AM when there were tourists/people doing a sunrise beach walk? That vague timeline is not helping any witnesses. Description of the attacker?
I think information about the attacker instead of the victim would be more helpful!
The amount of sexual predators in this small island is staggering. They rape everything from adults to kids to even animals!
We need to bring back Hanging, sooner than later. Shit families are ruining this country.
I never heard of rape on the 7mile beach before in my life , but I know that alot of consenual sex was made . Things are getting really bad people .
With the ever increasing serious crime on a daily basis, who in their right mind is going to want to vacation here!
This is the tipping point, when will the Governor, CIG and RCIP step up and protect the population and not give excuses for the criminals. When I moved to Cayman 25 years ago, I would not think twice about walking the beach alone at night. Now I really don’t want to be on the road after 9pm, let alone on the beach. My heart goes out to the victim, we have to stand up now and take back our islands. Start with the lawless gong show that exists already on Public Beach, this is not Cancun.
How many more anti-Tourism headlines will it take for there to be regular visible police patrol on our streets and main beach? It doesn’t make any commercial sense to continue to ignore the developed opportunistic crime problem we have. We should have officers deployed and ready to respond at every mile marker in the Cayman Islands. Such an easy task, yet the inexcusable dereliction continues.
There are some sick people out there.
