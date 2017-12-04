Woman raped on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS) Police are investigating a report of a rape which happened early Saturday morning, 2 December, on Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. Initially reported as a sexual assault, the RCIPS said Monday that the woman was the victim of a stranger rape. The police have not said whether the woman is a resident or a visitor but she was walking alone, north of the Public Beach area, when she was approached by a man she did not know and attacked. No other information or a description of the suspect has yet been released.

Police said the Family Support Unit is assisting CID with the investigation into the matter and ensuring that all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. The woman has been released from the hospital, where she was treated after the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

