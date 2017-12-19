Woman denies theft but admits false accounting
(CNS): Nadia Mirinda Powery will face a Grand Court trial next year after pleading not guilty to stealing CI$19,000 from Saxon Insurance earlier this year. Powery also denied charges of forgery relating to a letter of termination but admitted falsifying records for gain when she pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of false accounting. No other details were revealed in the public courtroom when the local woman appeared for arraignment. She was bailed until trial, which has been confirmed for 4 June and is expected to last five days. She will be represented by defence attorney Richard Barton.
Did you ever wonder how many people leave the Cayman Islands before their trial date finally arrives?
