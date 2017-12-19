Woman denies theft but admits false accounting

(CNS): Nadia Mirinda Powery will face a Grand Court trial next year after pleading not guilty to stealing CI$19,000 from Saxon Insurance earlier this year. Powery also denied charges of forgery relating to a letter of termination but admitted falsifying records for gain when she pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of false accounting. No other details were revealed in the public courtroom when the local woman appeared for arraignment. She was bailed until trial, which has been confirmed for 4 June and is expected to last five days. She will be represented by defence attorney Richard Barton.

 

  1. Traveling Man says:
    19/12/2017 at 3:19 pm

    Did you ever wonder how many people leave the Cayman Islands before their trial date finally arrives?




«