Victim sustains serious head injury in violent assault

(CNS): A man remained in hospital this morning after he was knocked out and sustained serious head and face injuries last night during an altercation with another man in George Town. Police and emergency personnel were called to Harper Close, off Eastern Avenue, at around 9:45pm Tuesday, where the found the unconscious victim with his head and shirt covered in blood. He was given preliminary first aid before being taken to hospital. Police learned that he was struck over the head by another man, who had arrived by car and had a brief conversation with the victim before assaulting him.

The attacker then fled the scene in the car he had arrived in, heading towards the Eastern Avenue-Godfrey Nixon Way junction. It was not clear what, if any, weapon the suspect used to inflict the injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

