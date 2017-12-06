Victim sustains serious head injury in violent assault
(CNS): A man remained in hospital this morning after he was knocked out and sustained serious head and face injuries last night during an altercation with another man in George Town. Police and emergency personnel were called to Harper Close, off Eastern Avenue, at around 9:45pm Tuesday, where the found the unconscious victim with his head and shirt covered in blood. He was given preliminary first aid before being taken to hospital. Police learned that he was struck over the head by another man, who had arrived by car and had a brief conversation with the victim before assaulting him.
The attacker then fled the scene in the car he had arrived in, heading towards the Eastern Avenue-Godfrey Nixon Way junction. It was not clear what, if any, weapon the suspect used to inflict the injuries.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
My empathy to the victim.
It is appears,based on the daily news, that this country has the highest concentration of mentally deviated and violent people. From corruption to child abuse and rapes, from assaults to burglaries and thefts, from animal cruelty to drugs smuggling, the number of criminal acts being committed is midnight blowing.
The question is why? Who are they? Where were they raised? When their innocence was replaced with wicked minds? Is it a sign of degeneration of humans as a species, or is it a local fenomen?
Anonymous 8:07……. In answer to your questions: It is the “original Caymanians” with the addition of assorted people who have come here. The main reasons for the decline in sociability and increase of crime is poor parenting through the years, television, sub-standard schooling, drugs and alcohol, and the internet. Unfortunately, it is about the same in most other “civilized” countries..
8:07am , You have heard of the expression , you get what you pay for. Meaning if you buy something that is cheap and no good that’s what you get .
I think that your questions should have been directed to the Government rather than to the public . Those questions should have been asked by Immigration before you got permission to inhabit the Islands .
Strange that almost all of the crime is committed by established Caymanians, yet the ex-pats somehow always gets the blame. May be if people stopped looking the wrong way they would pick up a mirror and see the cause looking back at them.
I know we have a serious/dangerous mess on our hands.
I have never seen any police presence on Eastern Avenue, despite this being a place of less than stellar reputation. Immigration would also do good to pay some of those questionable establishments a visit.
I’d rather the police stayed around the expensive areas to protect the non-criminals from the criminals.
