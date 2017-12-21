UK to survey and map Cayman’s sea bed

(CNS): Government has revealed that British officials visited the Cayman Islands in May to lay the groundwork for the UK’s Overseas Territories Seabed Mapping Programme to undertake a survey of the local sea bed, which is now underway. A release from the governor’s office said this exercise was to produce accurate “navigation charts and guides, improving access for trade and tourism related industries and enabling a wider range of ships to safely call at the islands”. There is no indication however, if it will inform the government’s proposed, controversial cruise port project.

The Hydrographic Office has chartered two boats to survey the waters off Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, according to the release, which said the final information would assist in “infrastructure planning and development, improving resilience against forces of nature, and helping the Cayman Islands meet their international maritime obligations, including the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention and elements of the Implementation of the IMO Instruments Code (IIIC)”.

Ian Davies, the International Hydrographic Programme manager at UKHO, explained why such a project was necessary. “A good understanding of the ocean is increasingly important in continuing to help island territories realise their economic potential within their marine Exclusive Economic Zone, and for supporting disaster management and resilience against forces of nature,” he said.

“As Primary Charting Authority for the Cayman Islands, this programme gives the UKHO the chance to systematically survey the waters surrounding the islands, helping to ensure the territory is fulfilling its international maritime obligations,” Davies added.

Over three weeks, the high-resolution surveys will capture bathymetric information or seafloor features and depths as well as tidal observations; tidal stream measurements will also be taken. The project is being funded through the UK government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF).

During the May visit the officials met with the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI), the Department of Environment and the Port Authority and identified a range of activities and requirements which determined the priority areas that will be assessed during the current survey.

