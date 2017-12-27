Two hospitalised after Christmas Eve crash

(CNS): Two men landed in hospital for Christmas, one with serious injuries to his ear after a single vehicle collision in North Side in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police, fire and emergency personnel responded to the crash near Rossini Street, where the car had overturned and caught fire. The two men inside the vehicle had been ejected from the vehicle; fire crews extinguished the blaze and the men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Category: Local News, Police