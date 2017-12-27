Two badly injured in GT house fire

(CNS): Three people were injured in an early morning fire in George Town Thursday, police have now confirmed. The blaze reportedly started early this morning at a small residence on Shedden Road behind Archie’s Bar. Police said there were multiple occupants in the house when the fire started and three people were taken to hospital. CNS has learned that two of them were badly burned before they were rescued and fire crews fought the blaze.

While one of the women was released after treatment, the other two victims, both Jamaican nationals, remain in the hospital in a stable condition.

The local MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, told CNS that he was at the scene this morning and discovered there were numerous people renting rooms in what was said to be a tenement yard and many of them have lost everything. He said most of the victims were Jamaican work permit holders, though some Caymanians are also impacted. He has contacted both the Needs Assessment Unit and the Jamaican Consulate in order to get help and support for those needing assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but witnesses believe that gasoline was thrown into one of the windows of the small wooden home, which has been completely destroyed.

People willing to assist the victims are asked to contact the Jamaican consulate.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News