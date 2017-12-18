Tourist dies after snorkelling trip in East End

| 18/12/2017 | 4 Comments

(CNS) UPDATED: The police have confirmed that the 59-year-old man from the United States who died on Friday afternoon following a snorkelling trip was James Howard Huber from California. According to a release from the RCIPS, the man became unwell around 2:30pm while he was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive in East End after he and another man had been snorkelling. Police, fire, and emergency personnel were dispatched to where the victim had been brought ashore by his friend. CPR was administered by the emergency staff but he was unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

 

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/12/2017 at 8:35 am

    He unfortunately died on a wave runner, this was nothing to do with snorkeling.




  2. Anonymous says:
    18/12/2017 at 10:45 am

    Another victim to Cayman’s seas yet again! So sad. May he rest in peace and condolences to his family.




    • Anonymous says:
      18/12/2017 at 11:58 am

      People also die on oceans, lakes, ponds, streams, rivers, estuaries and canals for example. So please stop demonizing our sea.

      RIP Sir.




      • Dunz says:
        19/12/2017 at 3:31 am

        It was a statement nothing more, go take your pills and relax. There is much more to worry about in Cayman.




