Tourist dies after snorkelling trip in East End

(CNS) UPDATED: The police have confirmed that the 59-year-old man from the United States who died on Friday afternoon following a snorkelling trip was James Howard Huber from California. According to a release from the RCIPS, the man became unwell around 2:30pm while he was riding a wave runner off Austin Connolly Drive in East End after he and another man had been snorkelling. Police, fire, and emergency personnel were dispatched to where the victim had been brought ashore by his friend. CPR was administered by the emergency staff but he was unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Category: Local News