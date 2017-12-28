The prince and the president dance around politics

(CNS): Former US president Barack Obama’s first media interview since he handed over the keys of the White House to Donald Trump may have come as a surprise to many as it was with the BBC and a royal prince. When Prince Harry sat down with the former US leader for the Q&A as part of the prince’s special guest editing of Radio 4’s Today Programme, the two managed to dance around politics and only hint at the state of affairs under the new American president.

Obama avoided anything overtly political about his successor but he did raise the issue of the abuse of social media and the need for leaders to be careful about what they say on such forums. He also spoke about the need to encourage and cultivate the next generation of leaders.

The meeting between two of the world’s most famous people has generated considerable media attention and raised the question of whether Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, will be inviting the Obamas to their forthcoming wedding. This will not be a state affair but nevertheless has the potential to create the sticky situation of the former president being a royal guest before Trump.

When asked, Prince Harry said he wasn’t going to spoil the surprise when it came to the guest list.

