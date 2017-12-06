Ten bikers show up for legal initiative
(CNS): Following the joint effort of local opposition politicians, dirt bike fans and the RCIPS, a legal off-road motorbike gathering was organised in George Town on Sunday but it failed to attract significant numbers. Police managed the event in the Industrial Park area, where officers set up a road block along Sparky Drive to keep the bikes away from normal traffic and supervised the arrival and departure of the off-road bikes on trailers and pick-ups. But just ten bikers and a few onlookers turned up, even though many more were expected, as some riders have no means of getting their bikes anywhere off-road.
Given that more than 200 bikes, many legal, took part in the controversial round island event last month, the numbers on Sunday suggest that organising a set place for dirt bike riding will not necessarily keep the unlicensed bikes off the road.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said Sunday’s event was “a small step in the right direction”. He explained, “It is part of a multi-pronged approach that will take some time to bring about a change in behaviour and resolve the overall problem. It is clear to me that there are riders who will take the opportunity to ride safely and legally, while others will not. We will continue our dialogue with the biking community, but also enforce the law for those who insist on riding illegally and endangering themselves and others on the road.”
Enforcement is still part of the police initiative, and they still want information from the public to help officers to identify rogue riders and locate illegal bikes.
On Sunday, officers from several departments, including the neighbourhood police, traffic departments, and the police chopper were involved in managing the off-road gathering, where the bikers rode for around five hours on and off-road in the area. Police said the event grew out of conversations that began last week between police and members of the motorbike community and meetings facilitated by opposition MLAs Alva Suckoo (NEW) and Kenneth Bryan (GTC).
Category: Local News
Trust has to be built, if others see that the 10 were not arrested and bikes not confiscated, then they may start to turn up. Rome wasn’t built in a day, I applaud the initiative…well done.
With a few alterations we can also combat the ‘gang’ of illegal boaters at rumpoint on any given Sunday.
…“we will continue our dialogue with the (boating) community, but also enforce the law for those who insist on (boating) illegally and endangering themselves and others on the (water)”.
You cannot hide behind anonymous on here…you are the Grinch!!
Good initiative! Don’t give up after one try – keep it up! Don’t let the ‘nay-sayers’ discourage you.
I appreciate that the RCIP is trying, but this is where they have officers available???? We drove past the Christmas Carnival on Saturday and a car in front of us stopped to let a family cross WB Road. One idiot came shooting out from behind us and went into the turning lane, narrowly missing the family. All four could have been wiped out that evening. No police in sight for such a big event, no road blocks set up in the turning lane to avoid exactly this kind of overtaking when others stop to let pedestrians cross. Please RCIP reconsider your priorities!
The carnival is a private event, make them pay for their own traffic management.
I hope now the RCIP and the few misguided MLA’s understand that these outlaw motorcyclist intend to keep riding on the streets. All you had to do was listen to what they said. Im afraid it looks like they will be allowed to do as the please.
This is a joke. These morons don’t want a track or a specific road blocked off. They want the whole roads around the island to themselves. Sorry to say morons but that will never happen. I mean who do you think you are? What a big joke! Good luck getting that you MORONS!
The ride was not broadcasted it was a small trial to work out the logistics and manageability. As things become more organized the numbers will increase.
I know law-abiding folk, loyal to police work, may redicule my comments …
But the poor turn out is the result of SOLO an iron-fist, strong-arm police approach of the problem. Instead of a more concerted and collaborated approach from other organizations like insurance companies, and the C.I. Motorcycle Riders Association, etc … we end up causing many youngsters to feel like there is no understanding between them and us adults.
The psychology behind what the young do has to be taken in consideration. It takes more than mere policing from preventing resentments against authority, what they interpret as rediculing and infringing their freedom of expressions.
Next time, we need to learn from this and do better. My 2 cent 😐
There could have been 20 bikers but 10 of those bikes were confiscated. LOL
At last someone else who sees the broader picture! This event I see as encouraging in that it indicates that the RCIP are willing to “Think outside the box” for a solution. My only issue is the insurance impediments to many (not all) of these youngsters is too much, and there needs to be a concertive creation of a path to qualification for insurance, including compliance criteria, training, certification, and penalties for defaulters. Without the insurance, too many of these bikers will continue their defiance and illegal activity. The big stick will only lead to unpleasant confrontations that will not go away just like that. There is work to be done by interested politicians, the RCIP, Insurance Companies, and hopefully the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association, DMVL etc. If they all agree that a solution is needed, then it is possible. Cudos to MLA Alva Suckoo, the Commissioner and whoever else was involved in this initiative.
✅ true
The other 190 have no interest in riding on a track. They want to show off on public streets. Lock them up!
Fully agree! These bikers don’t care for off-road true dirt bikes use. They just want to ride it on the road illegally and showing off their “skills” in traffic. That’s what get their adrenaline flowing, not riding in a corner of Spark Drive where no one sees what “tricks” they do.
And in other news there were 2 reported rapes, 27 vehicle accidents, numerous B&Es, an armed assault and who knows how many drunk drivers on the road.
So what are the RCIP doing. Babysitting petulant juveniles who’s parent bought them illegal bikes knowing there was no where to ride them. Talk about misallocation of resources.
Congrats and kudos to all involved – especially the 10 bikers.
– Who
A positive comment! It is a tiny beginning to the finding of a solution, which in reality, will never be perfect. Apply the 80/20 rule. If creative solutions developed can lead to 80% of these offending riders becoming legal, it will be a massive victory. And please, can we have positive thinking instead of the stoning to death routine for a change?
LOL!
LOL. Time to lock up the other 190.
