Ten bikers show up for legal initiative

(CNS): Following the joint effort of local opposition politicians, dirt bike fans and the RCIPS, a legal off-road motorbike gathering was organised in George Town on Sunday but it failed to attract significant numbers. Police managed the event in the Industrial Park area, where officers set up a road block along Sparky Drive to keep the bikes away from normal traffic and supervised the arrival and departure of the off-road bikes on trailers and pick-ups. But just ten bikers and a few onlookers turned up, even though many more were expected, as some riders have no means of getting their bikes anywhere off-road.

Given that more than 200 bikes, many legal, took part in the controversial round island event last month, the numbers on Sunday suggest that organising a set place for dirt bike riding will not necessarily keep the unlicensed bikes off the road.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said Sunday’s event was “a small step in the right direction”. He explained, “It is part of a multi-pronged approach that will take some time to bring about a change in behaviour and resolve the overall problem. It is clear to me that there are riders who will take the opportunity to ride safely and legally, while others will not. We will continue our dialogue with the biking community, but also enforce the law for those who insist on riding illegally and endangering themselves and others on the road.”

Enforcement is still part of the police initiative, and they still want information from the public to help officers to identify rogue riders and locate illegal bikes.

On Sunday, officers from several departments, including the neighbourhood police, traffic departments, and the police chopper were involved in managing the off-road gathering, where the bikers rode for around five hours on and off-road in the area. Police said the event grew out of conversations that began last week between police and members of the motorbike community and meetings facilitated by opposition MLAs Alva Suckoo (NEW) and Kenneth Bryan (GTC).

